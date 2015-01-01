पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिगड़ा मौसम:न्यूनतम पारा रहा 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस, 15 दिसंबर को हल्की बारिश का पूर्वानुमान, दृश्यता रही 75 मीटर

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
सिंहेश्वर में शुक्रवार की सुबह 9 बजे छाया कुहासा, जिसकी वजह से लोगों को हुई परेशानी।
  • दिन ढलते ही छा रहा कुहासा, पछुआ हवा ने बढ़ाई कनकनी, चौथे दिन भी नहीं निकली धूप
  • चार डिग्री गिरकर जिले का अधिकतम तापमान पहुंचा 23 डिग्री, लगातार कोहरे ने बढ़ाई लोगों की परेशानी

जिले में दिसंबर माह शुरू होते ही ठंड का प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ते जा रहा है। लगातार चौथे दिन शुक्रवार को भी धूप नहीं निकली। वहीं सुबह से ही पछुआ हवा बहने के कारण ठंड का प्रकोप और भी बढ़ गया। लोगों ने दिन में भी कंपकंपी महसूस की। इस बीच अधिकतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री तक गिरावट दर्ज की गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। जबकि शुक्रवार को 4 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं बीते मंगलवार से ही सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं होने के साथ अाैर ठंड बढ़ जाने के कारण आम जनजीवन प्रभावित हुअा। खासकर ठंड के मौसम में बीमार पड़ने वाले लोगों की परेशानी और भी बढ़ गई है। बढ़ते ठंड को लेकर एक तरफ जहां बाजारों एवं सड़कों पर सामान्य दिनों की अपेक्षा कम संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ देखी जा रही है तो वहीं इन दिनों अस्पतालों में मौसमी बीमारी के चपेट में आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि देखी जा रही है। शाम ढलते ही घना कोहरा छाए रहने से सड़कों पर दृश्यता 75 मीटर के करीब हो गई है। जिससे सड़क पर वाहन चालकों को लाइट जलाकर चलना पड़ा। शुक्रवार को भी खासकर देहाती क्षेत्रां और नदी के किनारे दोपहर दो बजे भी आसमान में काेहरे का प्रभाव रहा।

गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों पर बढ़ी भीड़
शहर के मुख्य मार्ग में इन दिनों सड़क किनारे गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें सजी हुई हैं। जहां स्वेटर, टोपी, शॉल, जैकेट, पैजामा, कंबल आदि की खूब बिक्री हो रही है। बढ़ती ठंड के कारण ऐसे दुकानों पर खरीदारों की भीड़ देखी जा रही है। इसके अलावा शहर के विभिन्न बड़े कपड़ों की दुकान में भी गर्म और ऊनी कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है।

ट्रेन समेत अन्य वाहनों की रफ्तार पर ब्रेक
कुहासे के कारण पूर्णिया से मधेपुरा होकर पटना तक जाने वाली कोसी एक्सप्रेस सहित जिले के विभिन्न सड़काें पर छाेटी-बड़ी गाड़ियाें की रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग गया है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक के मुताबिक 13 दिसंबर तक जिले के चौसा, उदाकिशुनगंज, कुमारखंड के देहाती क्षेत्रों में सुबह के समय काेहरा छाया रहेगा।

कोहरे के बीच कोचिंग जाने से विद्यार्थियों काे परेशानी
जिले में लगातार ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है, ऐसे में दैनिक दिनचर्या एवं आवश्यक कार्य से आने-जाने वाले लोगों को ठंड के कारण कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। खासकर कोचिंग संस्थानों में पढ़ने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को कोहरे के बीच कोचिंग क्लास के लिए निकलना पड़ रहा है। इस भीषण ठंड में काेचिंग आने जाने की मजबूरी बनी हुई है।

जिले में कहीं भी नहीं जल रहा है अलाव
तीन- चार दिनों से ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ा हुआ है, जबकि तापमान में भी लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। ठंड में दैनिक कार्य से निकलने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि नगर प्रशासन को इस ठंड में चौक-चौराहों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए। ठंड बढ़ने से परेशानी बढ़ गई है मगर अब तक कहीं भी अलाव नहीं जल रहा है।

बारिश से गेहूं की फसल को होगा लाभ
आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के कारण धूप नहीं निकल पा रही है। जिले में 15 दिसंबर को दो या उससे अधिक स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। जिन खेतों में गेहूं बोने का समय 21 दिन पूरा हो चुका है, उसमें सिंचाई की आवश्यकता है। लिहाजा बारिश से फसल को लाभ होगा।
- अशोक पंडित, माैसम वैज्ञानिक, मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, सहरसा

अलाव के लिए दिया है सीओ को निर्देश
ठंड के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए अंचलों के सीओ को जगह-जगह अलाव की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। लाेगाें की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकाेण से विभाग व जिला प्रशासन सख्त है। अनियमितता बरतने वाले अधिकारियों काे चिह्नित किया जाएगा। उसके बाद दाेषियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हाेगी।
नीरज कुमार, सदर एसडीओ, मधेपुरा

