पंचतत्व में विलीन हुुए शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष:दानापुर कैंट से शहीद आशुतोष का पार्थिव शरीर घैलाढ़ के परमानंदपुर पंचायत के जागीर टाेला पहुंचा

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा पर कुपवाड़ा जिले के माछिल में मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को मारकर शहीद हो गए थे आशुतोष
  • मां ने कहा-दीपावली पर घर आने वाला था, साथ में छठ मनाने की बात कही थी, रविवार को शहीद की खबर आई

शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार बधवार को पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान गांव के लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जागीर टोला के लाल आशुतोष को उनके पिता रवींद्र भारती ने मुखाग्नि दी। भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा पर पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों की घुसपैठ काे रोकने के दौरान दो आतंकियों को मार कर अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले मधेपुरा के वीर सपूत बीएसएफ के कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार को अंतिम विदाई दी गई। बुधवार की अहले सुबह ही दानापुर कैंट से आशुतोष का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गांव घैलाढ़ प्रखंड के परमानंदपुर पंचायत के जागीर टाेला पहुंचा। नेता, सांसद, विधायक के साथ-साथ वरीय प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और सेना के जवानों की उपस्थिति में आशुतोष की अंतिम यात्रा निकली। 18 मद्रास रेजिमेंट मैसुर के शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष का पार्थिव शरीर लेकर सेना के जवान सुबह में पैतृक गांव जागीर टोला पहुंचे। लोगों ने शहीद को सलाम करते हुए उनकी अंतिम यात्रा निकाली। शहीद की अंतिम विदाई में क्षेत्र के हजारों लोगों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। अंत्येष्ठी को देखने के लिए हजारों की भीड़ आसपास के मकानों, पंडाल और पेड़ पर भी चढ़ी हुई थी। शहीद की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए जदयू सासंद दिनेशचंद्र यादव, राजद विधायक प्रो. चंद्रशेखर, डीएम नवदीप शुक्ला, एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार समेत क्षेत्र के कई अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि पहुंचे। इनलोगों ने कहा कि शहीद आशुतोष कुमार ने देश के लिए अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया है। हम इन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हंै। राज्य सरकार की ओर से डीएम नवदीप शुक्ला ने ग्यारह लाख रुपए का चेक और सेना की ओर से 15 लाख रुपए शहीद कैप्टन के परिजन को दिए गए।

पार्थिव शरीर को देख फफक पड़ी मां
शनिवार को मां गीता देवी और बहन से फोन पर बात हुई थी। मां ने कहा कि दीपावली पर घर आने की बात कही थी। साथ में छठ मनाते। लेकिन अगली सुबह शहीद होने की खबर आई। इस दुखद घटना की सूचना उनके पिता को रविवार की शाम पांच बजे हुई। इसके बाद से पिता रवींद्र भारती, मां गीता देवी, बहन प्रिति और अंशु की आंखें आशुतोष को देखने के लिए पथराई हुई थी। बुधवार को जब पार्थिव शरीर आया, तो मां फफक पड़ीं। पिता नेे शहीद बेटे को कलेजा कठोर कर उन्होंने मुखग्नि दी।

देशभक्ति गीत के साथ दी गई विदाई
बुधवार को आशुतोष का पार्थिव शरीर लेकर 18 मद्रास रेजिमेंट मैसुर और असम रेजिमेंट के जवान आए तो आशुतोष अमर रहे के नारे लगाए जाने लगे। तीन घंटे तक अंत्येष्ठी कार्यक्रम चला। लाउडस्पीकर से देशभक्ति गीत अौर माइक से रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले देशभक्ति नारे से माहाैल भी देशभक्ति का हो गया।

