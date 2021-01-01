पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:अगले तीन दिन तक नहीं मिलेगी कोहरा से राहत

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 18 तथा न्यूनतम 9.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया

अगले तीन दिनों तक कोहरा का असर देखा जा सकता है। तीन दिनों के बाद आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। सात फरवरी को एक एमएम बारिश हो सकती है। पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण अगले तीन दिनों तक कनकनी का प्रभाव देखा जा सकता है। उक्त आशय की जानकारी मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, अगवानपुर के मौसम वैज्ञानिक अशोक कुमार पंडित ने मौसम विभाग की ओर से जारी पूर्वानुमान के हवाले से दी। उन्होंने बताया कि कोहरा के कारण विजिबिलिटी 50 से 200 फीट तक होगी। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 1.7 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान में एक डिग्री की बढ़त दर्ज हुई। यानी सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 8.3 दर्ज था। वहीं मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 9.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मंगलवार को भी कोहरे का असर देखा गया। शाम ढलते की कोहरा छाना शुरू हो गया। दिन में धूप निकलने के कारण लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। कोहरे की वजह से मजदूर वर्ग के लोगों का काम प्रभावित हो रहा है।

5 फरवरी को अधिकतम तापमान रहने की संभावना
मौसम विभाग द्वारा जारी एक सप्ताह के अनुमान में कहा गया है कि 5 फरवरी को मौसम सबसे अधिक गर्म रहेगा।

अगले तीन दिन तक बहेगी पछुआ हवा
मौसम वैज्ञानिक अशोक पंडित ने बताया कि अगले तीन दिन तक पछुआ हवा बहने की संभावना है। प्रतिदिन 7-8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण कनकनी का असर बरकरार रहने की संभावना है। तीन दिन के बाद पूरवा हवा बहने की संभावना दिख रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान को माने तो सात फरवरी को एक एमएम बारिश की संभावना है। बारिश होने से गेहूं, मक्का, सब्जी तथा सरसों की फसल को लाभ होगा।

