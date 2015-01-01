पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:सकरपुरा के पंसस की कार का शीशा तोड़कर चोरों ने चार लाख रुपए उड़ाए

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती सदर थाने की पुलिस।
  • जिला मुख्यालय के डीआरडीए कार्यालय के बगल में हुई घटना
  • कार में बैग रखकर काम करने चले गए थे पंसस
  • जिले में आए दिन हो रही है चोरी व लूट की घटनाएं, पुलिस कर रही है मामले की छानबीन

जिला मुख्यालय के डीआरडीए कार्यालय के बगल में शुक्रवार की दोपहर कार लगाकर मार्केटिंग करने गए सदर प्रखंड स्थित सकरपुरा के पंचायत समिति सदस्य की कार का शीशा तोड़कर चोरों ने चार लाख रुपए उड़ा लिए। घटना की जानकारी सदर थानाध्यक्ष को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह व कमांडो दस्ता के सदस्य मामले की छानबीन कर रहे हैं। घटना की जानकारी देते हुए पीड़ित पंचायत समिति सदस्य मो. मकसूद आलम ने बताया कि हेमंत यादव ने उसे भारतीय स्टेट बैंक मधेपुरा से पांच लाख रुपए निकाल कर दिए। उस रुपए में से केवल एक लाख रुपए निकाल कर उसने अपने पास रख लिए। जबकि बाकी के चार लाख रुपए झोला में रखकर उन्होंने कार की आगे वाली डिक्की में रख लिया। हेमंत यादव उनकी ही गाड़ी में सवार होकर घर तक आए और वहां उतर गए। इसके बाद वे लगभग सुबह 11 बजे डीआरडीए कार्यालय के बगल में गाड़ी लगाकर उसे पूरी तरह लॉक कर दिए तथा बेटे को साइकिल खरीदवाने के लिए बाजार चले गए। वहां से फिर इसके साथ ही कोर्ट में कुछ काम को निपटाने के लिए वे कोर्ट चले गए। सारा काम करके जब वे चार घंटे बाद कार के पास लौटे, तो देखा कि कार का शीशा टूटा हुआ है तथा डिक्की में रखे चार लाख रुपए से भरा बैग गायब है। इसकी सूचना सदर थानाध्यक्ष को दी गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही कमांडो हेड विपिन कुमार के नेतृत्व में कमांडो दस्ता के सदस्य भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि घटना की जांच की जा रही है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

त्योहार में फिर से सक्रिय हो गया है उचक्का गिरोह
शांतिपूर्ण विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न कराने के बाद एक ओर जहां पुलिस की सक्रियता में थोड़ी कमी आई है, वहीं त्योहारों को देखते हुए उचक्के सक्रिय हो गए हैं। पिछले चार दिन में मधेपुरा के साथ-साथ सिंहेश्वर, बिहारीगंज समेत अन्य प्रखंडों में उचक्कों ने कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया है। सिंहेश्वर में गुरुवार को दवा खरीदने के दौरान एक जीविका कर्मी की बाइक की डिक्की से उचक्कों ने 1.63 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। वहीं बिहारीगंज में बुधवार को बाइक की डिक्की से 51 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। सक्रिय हुए उचक्कों से लोगों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। जबकि पुलिस काे भी पूरी तरह से सक्रिय होना होगा।

मोपेड चोरी कर भाग रहे चोर को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ा, गिरफ्तार
गम्हरिया | सूर्यगंज बाजार स्थित संदीप कुमार के दरवाजे से मोपड चुराकर भाग रहे एक चोर को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। चोर की पहचान गम्हरिया थाना क्षेत्र के बभनी निवासी लक्ष्मण कुमार ठाकुर के रूप में की गई है। घटना गुरुवार देर शाम की है। जानकारी के अनुसार, थाना क्षेत्र के सूर्यगंज निवासी संदीप कुमार अपनी मोपेड दरवाजे पर लगाए हुए थे। इसी क्रम में देर शाम को चोर लक्ष्मण कुमार ठाकुर संदीप की मोपेड चोरी कर भागने लगा। लेकिन अचानक से संदीप की नजर उस पर पड़ गई। मोपेड लेकर जा रहे लक्ष्मण को रोककर जब संदीप ने पूछताछ करना चाहा, तो पकड़े जाने के भय से मोपेड छोड़कर वह भागने लगा। लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने उसे मौके पर ही मोपेड के साथ पकड़ लिया। देखतेे ही देखते वहां लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। पुलिस को भी खबर की गई। इसके बाद थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार बच्चन भी दल-बल के साथ वहां पहुंचे और चोर को पकड़ लिया। इसके साथ ही बरामद मोपेड को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मोपेड सहित चोर को थाने लाया गया। कागजात बनाकर मोपेड को उसके मालिक के हवाले कर दिया गया। वहीं आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया।

