वारदात:तीन दिन पहले महिला ने बच्ची को दिया था जन्म, पति ने कर दी पीट-पीटकर हत्या

शंकरपुर4 घंटे पहले
जांच करते थानाध्यक्ष व मौके पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
जांच करते थानाध्यक्ष व मौके पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
  • शंकरपुर के खाप टोला वार्ड-8 में गुरुवार की रात को हुई घटना
  • कटिहार के सेमापुर की रहने वाली थी विवाहिता, शव लेकर भाग रहा था आरोपी

तीन दिन पूर्व जिस महिला ने एक प्यारी सी बच्ची को जन्म दिया, पारिवारिक कलह में आकर पति ने उसकी हत्या कर दी। साक्ष्य छिपाने की नीयत से पति उसके शव को लेकर पिकअप से भाग भी रहा था। लेकिन मामले की जानकारी होने के बाद जब शंकरपुर पुलिस ने छेराबंदी की तो हत्यारा पति शव को छोड़कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने शव को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। बताया गया कि शंकरपुर के खाप टोला वार्ड-आठ निवासी विकास कुमार ने कटिहार जिला के सेमापुर की प्रीति कुमारी से प्रेम विवाह किया था। विवाह के कुछ समय तक तो पति-पत्नी के बीच रिश्ता ठीक- ठाक रहा। लेकिन उसके बाद से पति-पत्नी के बीच अक्सर मामूली बातों को लेकर भी विवाद होने लगा। मामला बढ़ता देख कई बार स्थानीय स्तर पर पंचायत भी हुई। बावजूद, प्रीति का दांपत्य जीवन ठीक नहीं हो पाया। इस बीच प्रीति ने तीन दिन पूर्व एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया। घर में बेटी के जन्म लेने के बाद भी पति के व्यवहार में काेई सुधार नहीं हुआ। गुरुवार के रात्रि किसी बात पर आक्रोशित होकर पति विकास ने पत्नी की पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद परिवार के सभी लोग घर में ताला लगाकर फरार हो गए। जबकि शुक्रवार को दिन में लाश को पिकअप पर लादकर उसे ठिकाने लगाने के लिए विकास घर से कुमारखंड के ओर निकल गया। लेकिन पुलिस को घटना की सूचना मिल गई।

खून से सने कपड़े मिलने पर गहराया शक
इसके बाद थानाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर मंडल ने आरोपी पति के घर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की। वहां से पुलिस को आंगन में चापाकल पर खून बिखरा हुआ और घर के पीछे से खून से सनी रुमाल व अन्य कपड़ा बरामद हुआ। इसके बाद पुलिस का शक, सच्चाई में बदल गया। थानाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर मंडल ने बताया कि लाश बरामदगी के लिए जब दबाव बढ़ाया गया, ताे आरोपी पति विकास शव को पिकअप पर छोड़कर फरार हो गया। जिसे पुलिस ने अपने कब्जे में कर लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम दृष्टया मामला हत्या का प्रतीत हो रहा है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत के कारणों का पता चल पाएगा। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मृतका के ससुराल के सभी लोग फरार हैं। जबकि मृतका के मायके के लोगों के आने व उनके द्वारा आवेदन देने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान दारोगा उमेश सिंह व थाना रिजर्व पुलिस बल के जवान मौजूद थे।

उदाकिशुनगंज से घर लौट रहे किसान की धारदार हथियार से हत्या

आलमनगर | रतवारा ओपी क्षेत्र के भवानीपुर बासा वार्ड-13 निवासी 62 वर्षीय किसान सिकंदर सिंह की धारदार हथियार से निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। घटना के बाबत मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि सिकंदर सिंह अठगामा टोला निवासी किसी जान-पहचान के आदमी के साथ गुरुवार को उदाकिशुनगंज जमीन रजिस्ट्री में गए थे। इसके बाद देर संध्या फोन करने के बाद पता चला कि वह अठगामा टोला के पास आ गए। अठगाम से घर की दूरी लगभग 10 मिनट की है। आधे घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी जब वह घर नहीं पहुंचे तो पुनः फोन लगाने पर फोन नहीं उठाने के बाद परिवार वालों के मन में अनहोनी की आशंका होने लगी। इसके बाद परिजन बाइक से उनकी खोज करने के लिए निकले तो घर से आधे किलोमीटर दूरी पर अठगामा- भवानीपुर बासा रोड में बीच सड़क पर वे मृत पड़े थे। परिजनों ने बताया कि ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा कि कोई व्यक्ति घात लगाकर हत्या करने की नीयत से वहां मौजूद रहा होगा। घर से अठगामा रोड पर जाने में काफी दूर तक सुनसान सड़क रहने का फायदा उठाते हुए धारदार हथियार से सिर पर पीछे से वार कर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। सूचना मिलते ही रतवारा ओपी प्रभारी रामनिवास चौधरी ने पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मधेपुरा भेज दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।

