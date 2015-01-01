पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबंगई:जीर्णोद्धार की बाट जोह रहे तीन शौचालय, दबंगों ने जमाया कब्जा

शंकरपुर3 घंटे पहले
जर्जर शाैचालय।
  • बाजार आने-जाने वालों को होती है परेशानी, जिम्मेदार बने हैं बेपरवाह

निर्मल भारत स्वच्छता अभियान के सौजन्य से छोटे-बड़े शहर से लेकर गांव व कस्वों तक लोहिया स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत हर घर में शौचालय (इज्जत घर) का निर्माण कर लोगों को खुले से शौच से मुक्त करने का अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत हर परिवार में एक-एक शौचालय का निर्माण में सरकार सहयोग के रूप में 12 हजार रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दे रही है। वहीं शंकरपुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित तीन शौचालय जीर्णोद्धार की उम्मीद में दम तोड़ रहे हैं। विदित हो कि वर्षों पहले क्षेत्रीय विधायक एवं सांसद कोष से लाखों की लागत से शंकरपुर बाजार के मुख्य मार्ग में कचहरी, दूरभाष केंद्र के समीप एवं निशिहरपुर रोड में एसबीआई सीएसपी केंद्र के निकट दो-दो कमरे के कुल छह रूम का शौचालय बनाया गया था। निर्माण के कुछ ही दिन बाद शौचालय पर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया। आम लोगों की सुविधा को देखकर यह शौचालय बनाया गया था परंतु उसे जमींदारों ने अपना मालिकाना हक बताकर निजी उपयोग करने लगे। वर्षों बीत जाने के बाद भी शौचालय अभी जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालत में वैसे ही पड़ा हुआ है। इसके रख-रखाव एवं मरम्मत की जिम्मेदारी न तो विभाग के पास है और न ही जनप्रतिनिधि को है। आम लोगों ने सरकार की इस योजना पर उंगली उठाते हुए कहा है कि सार्वजनिक जगह पर शौचालय निर्माण नहीं होने से निर्मल भारत का सपना अधूरा प्रतीत हो रहा है। इधर मालिकाना हक जताने वाले ने दबी जुबान से बताया कि इसके लिए क्षेत्रीय विधायक व सांसद को कई बार कहा गया लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस संबंध में जिम्मेदार भी कुछ कहने से बचते हैं।

