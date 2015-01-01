पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी पूरी:आज अस्ताचल और कल उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे व्रति, 273 घाटों पर जुटेंगे 13 लाख श्रद्धालु

मधेपुरा /ग्वालपाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
सिंहेश्वर के गौरीपुर में खरना का पूजा करतीं छठव्रती।
  • छठ के लिए सदर अनुमंडल में 159 व उदाकिशुनगंज अनुमंडल में चिह्नित किए गए 114 घाट
  • खरना संपन्न: कल सुबह की बेला में सूर्यदेव को समर्पित अ‌र्घ्य के साथ महापर्व का होगा समापन

खरना पूजन गुरुवार को सम्पन्न हो गया। अस्ताचल और उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए छठ घाटों की साफ-साफाई और सजाने का काम पूरा हो गया। शुक्रवार को श्रद्धालु अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगें। जिले के 273 चिह्नित घाटों पर श्रद्धालु अर्घ्य देंगे। इसमें सदर अनुमंडल के सात प्रखंडों में 159 घाट और उदाकिशुनगंज अनुमंडल के छह प्रखंडों में 114 घाट चिह्नित किए गए हैं। 273 चिह्नित घाटों पर लगभग 13 लाख श्रद्धालु शुक्रवार और शनिवार को जुटेंगे। इसके अलावा कोरोना को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने लाेगों से अपील की है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग अपने-अपने घरों से ही भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दें। लोगों का कहना है कि पानी में खड़े होकर छठव्रतियों को अर्घ्य देना होता है। यह व्यवस्था समान्य तौर पर हर कोई अपने घर पर नहीं कर पाता है। फिर भी जिला मुख्यालय समेत विभिन्न प्रखंडों के सैकड़ों परिवार अपने-अपने घरों पर ही छठ पर्व को लेकर अर्घ्य देंगे। इसके लिए उनलोगों ने घरों पर ही तैयारी की है। इससे इतर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा चिह्नित घाटों में जहां-जहां पानी अधिक है, वहां पर नदी-पोखर में बैरिकेटिंग भी कराया गया है। सिंहेश्वर के शिवगंगा पोखर में भी चारों अोर बांस से बैरिकेटिंग कराया गया है। गुरुवार को भी जिला प्रशासन और प्रखंड प्रशासन की ओर से पदाधिकारियों ने छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर सुविधाओं को बहाल करने की व्यवस्था की।

छठ घाटों पर 273 दंडाधिकारी व 992 जवान तैनात
छठ पूजा को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है। डीएम नवदीप शुक्ला तथा एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार के संयुक्त आदेश में कहा गया है कि जिले के हर घाटों पर एक दंडाधिकारी तथा 1-4 की संख्या में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गयी है। सभी थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे संबंधित प्रखंडों के बीडीओ व सीओ के साथ सभी घाटों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का निगरानी करेंगे तथा बाजार की स्थिति का जायजा लेकर रिपोर्ट से वरीय पदाधिकारियों को अवगत कराते रहेंगे। वरीय एडीएम शिव कुमार शैव तथा मुख्यालय डीएसपी अमरकांत चौबे को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे सभी घाटाें पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेंगे। किसी भी इमरजेंसी सूचना पर कार्रवाई के लिए जिला मुख्यालय के आपदा भवन तथा उदाकिशुनगंज स्थित एसडीओ कार्यालय को नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। सदर अनुमंडल के श्रद्धालु फोन संख्या-06476-222220 तथा उदाकिशुनगंज अनुमंडल के श्रद्धालु फोन संख्या-06479-220005 पर सूचना दे सकते हैं।

खरना में शामिल हुए हजारों परिवार
छठ महापर्व को लेकर क्षेत्र का माहौल छठमय है। जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर प्रखंडों के विभिन्न बाजार में छठ पूजा की सामग्री से बाजार पट गया। लोगों ने जमकर छठ के पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी की। साथ ही छठ महापर्व से जुड़ा महत्वपूर्ण अनुष्ठान खरना गुरुवार को व्रतियों द्वारा भक्तिभाव से विधिपूर्वक मनाया गया। खरना के साथ ही व्रतियों द्वारा निर्जला उपवास का कठिन व्रत भी शुरू हो गया। व्रत का समापन अब शनिवार को सुबह की बेला में सूर्यदेव को समर्पित अ‌र्घ्य के साथ होगा। खरना के बाद अब व्रती शुक्रवार शाम को होने वाले अ‌र्घ्य से जुड़े अनुष्ठान की तैयारी में जुट गई। खरना छठ से जुड़ा एक महत्वपूर्ण अनुष्ठान है। छठी मइया को समर्पित यह अनुष्ठान शाम वाले अ‌र्घ्य से एक दिन पहले संपन्न किया जाता है।

खरना में खीर-पूड़ी का लगा भाेग
खरना में छठी माता को गुड़ व दूध में बनी खीर, पूड़ी, केला व मिठाई का चढ़ावा चढ़ाया गया। इसके साथ ही प्रसाद के समक्ष दीप और पान-सुपारी चढ़ाया गया। खास बात यह है कि इस अनुष्ठान में व्रतियों ने अकेले भाग लिया। अनुष्ठान के समय व्रती को कोई भी टोक नहीं सकता है। इसका सख्ती से पालन कराया गया। प्रसाद चढ़ाने के बाद कुछ देर के लिए पूजा घर के गेट को बंद कर दिया गया। खरना का प्रसाद सबसे पहले व्रती द्वारा ग्रहण किया गया। इसके बाद इस प्रसाद को सभी में बांटा गया। छठ व्रतियों ने बताया की छठ शुद्धता का पर्व है। इसमें बहुत सी बातों का ध्यान रखा जाता है। खरना के दौरान साफ-सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया। अब शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य देने की तैयारी की गई।

