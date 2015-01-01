पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकतंत्र का महापर्व:आज आपकी बारी... गढ़ें मधेपुरा का भविष्य

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
शहर का शिवनंदन प्रसाद मंडल प्लस टू विद्यालय, जो बनाया गया है आदर्श मतदान केंद्र।
  • मतदान आज, 10 नवंबर को नतीजे 4 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 12 लाख 93 हजार 428 वाेटर तय करेंगे 60 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य

आज जिले के 12 लाख 93 हजार 428 मतदाता चार विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 60 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। इसमें सबसे अधिक 22 प्रत्याशी बिहारीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से खड़े हैं। वहीं सबसे कम 10-10 प्रत्याशी आलमनगर और सिंहेश्वर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। चारों विधानसभा में सुबह सात से शाम 6 बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे। मतदान शुरू करने से पहले सभी बूथों पर पोलिंग एजेंट के समक्ष मॉक पोल करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मॉक पोल का समय मतदान शुरू होने से डेढ़ घंटा पहले निर्धारित किया गया है। 145 सेक्टर और पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में मतदान संपन्न कराने के लिए की गई है।

स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की हर बूथ पर की गई है प्रतिनियुक्ति
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला के आदेशानुसार विधानसभावार सेक्टर दंडाधिकारियों और पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। मधेपुरा, बिहारीगंज, आलमनगर और सिंहेश्वर विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र काे 31 जाेन अाैर 4 सुपर जाेन में बांटा गया है। मतदाताओं के थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए हर बूथ पर एक-एक कर्मी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। चुनाव के लिए लगभग 13 लाख ग्लब्स मंगवाए गए हैं। सभी मतदानकर्मी विस चुनाव को संपन्न कराने के लिए अपने निर्धारित बूथों पर पहुंच चुके हैं और चुनाव की सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। चुनाव में शत-प्रतिशत मतदान सुनिश्चित कराया जा सके, इसके लिए प्रशासन ने पूरी ताकत लगा रखी है। बूथों पर मतदाताओं के लिए सभी मूलभूत सुविधाओं की व्यवस्था की गई है जिससे किसी को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। वहीं, आम लोगों में भी वोटिंग करने को लेकर काफी उत्साह देखा जा रहा है।

आठ में कोई एक पहचान पत्र जरूरी

मधेपुरा | जिले के सदर, सिंहेश्वर, बिहारीगंज तथा आलमनगर विधानसभा में आज होने वाले मतदान में भाग लेने के लिए डीएम सह जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला ने सभी 12 लाख से अधिक मतदाताआंे को आमंत्रित किया है। डीएम ने कहा कि मतदाता मतदान के समय मतदाता पहचान पत्र, अधार कार्ड, स्मार्ट कार्ड, पेंशन दस्तावेज, पासपोर्ट, पासबुक, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, सरकारी पहचान पत्र, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पैन कार्ड अथवा स्वास्थ्य बीमा से संबंधित कोई एक फोटो पहचान पत्र लाकर मतदान में भाग ले सकते हैं।

