हादसा:बाइक-ट्रक की टक्कर में किशोर की मौत मुआवजे के लिए दो घंटे एनएच-106 जाम

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को घटनास्थल पर आगजनी कर सड़क जाम करते लोग।
  • ट्रक में आग लगाने और लदे सामान को लूटने को तैयार थे असामाजिक तत्व
  • घटना के बाद चालक व खलासी फरार, यूपी से सामान लेकर सिंहेश्वर की ओर जा रहा था ट्रक

जिला मुख्यालय के टीपी कॉलेज के पास मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे बाइक व ट्रक में आमने-सामने हुई जोरदार टक्कर में बाइक सवार 17 वर्षीय सत्यम कुमार की दर्दनाक मौत घटन स्थल पर ही हो गयी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे आक्रोशित परिजनों ने लगभग दो घंटे तक एनएच-106 जाम कर यातायात को पूरी तरह से बाधित कर दिया। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक तथा खलासी को पकड़ लिया गया, लेकिन वे लोग चुपके से खिसक गए। मौका देखते ही असामाजिक तत्व ट्रक को आग के हवाले करने तथा ट्रक पर लदे सामान को लूट लेने की योजना बना ही रहे थे कि कमांडो हेड विपिन कुमार कमांडो दस्ता के साथ पहुंचकर उस योजना को विफल कर दिया। कमांडो को देखते ही सभी युवक फरार हो गए। कमांडो की मदद से ट्रक को सुरक्षित बीएन मंडल स्टेडियम में पहुंचा दिया गया। इस दौरान घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने शव को टीपी कॉलेज के मुख्य द्वार के सामने रखकर यातायात को पूरी तरह से बाधित कर दिया। कॉलेज चौक के विभिन्न स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग किए जाने के कारण यात्रियों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। आक्रोशित लोगांे ने टायर जलाकर घटना का विरोध किया तथा प्रशासन विरोधी नारे भी लगाए। परिजनों के आक्रोश का सामना सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह को भी झेलना पड़ा। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद समाजसेवी शौकत अली ने इसकी सूचना एसपी तथा एसडीओ को दी। सूचना के बाद सदर बीडीओ आर्य गौतम, दारोगा हृदय नारायण राम, अरुण कुमार, देवेंद्र ठाकुर समेत भारी संख्या में महिला पुलिस व पुलिस के जवान घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। आक्रोशित परिजनों की मांग थी कि ट्रक चालक पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया जाय, मृतक के परिजनों को दस लाख रुपए मुआवजा व परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाए।

डीएम-एसपी को मौके पर बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे
परिजन डीएम नवदीप शुक्ला तथा एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार को घटनास्थल पर बुलाने की मांग को लेकर सुबह साढ़े दस बजे से दो घंटे तक डटे रहे। इस बीच पदाधिकारियों के समझाने-बुझाने के बाद जाम हटा। जाम हटते ही पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गयी, जहां पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को दाह संस्कार के लिए परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मृतक के पिता समेत परिजन भी घटनास्थल पहुंच गए। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अभी तक आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है। अावेदन मिलने के बाद ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नाना के घर रहकर पढ़ाई कर रहा था सत्यम
मृतक के मामा गणेश ठाकुर ने बताया कि सत्यम सुपौल जिले के त्रिवेणीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के दतुआ निवासी िदलीप ठाकुर का पुत्र था। वह जिला मुख्यालय के नवटोलिया निवासी नाना छब्बू ठाकुर के यहां रहकर पढ़ाई करता था। वह टीपी कॉलेज में इंटर की जांच परीक्षा दे रहा था। मंगलवार की सुबह कुछ काम से वह बाइक से घर से निकला था। इसी बीच टीपी कॉलेज के पास हादसा हो गया।

जेब में रखे आधार कार्ड से हुई पहचान
घटना के दौरान सत्यम का चेहरा पूरी तरह से विकृत हो गया था। जिससे वह पहचान में भी नहीं आ रहा था। घटना के बाद जब वहां पहुंचे लोगों ने उसके पॉकेट को टटोला, तो देखा कि आधार कार्ड रखा था। आधार कार्ड से ही उसके नाम की पहचान हुई। इसके बाद वहां जमा लोगों ने इसकी सूचना सत्यम के मामा गणेश ठाकुर को दी।

बस की टक्कर से वृद्ध घायल, रेफर
गम्हरिया | गम्हरिया थाना क्षेत्र के भागवत चौक स्थित एचपी गैस एजेंसी के समीप बस की टक्कर से एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल अवस्था में उसे अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां से चिकित्सकों ने उसे सुपौल रेफर कर दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार वृद्ध व्यक्ति की पहचान चौघारा निवासी खट्टर यादव के रूप में की गई। बताया गया कि वृद्ध खट्टर यादव, छठ पर्व को लेकर सामान की खरीदारी करने गम्हरिया बाजार आए हुए थे। सामान की खरीदारी कर वे वापस अपने घर चौघारा जा रहे थे। इस क्रम में जैसे ही वे गैस एजेंसी के समीप पहुंचे कि सुपौल से सिंहेश्वर की ओर जा रहे बंटी-सोना बस ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे खट्टर यादव वहीं बेहोश होकर गिर गए। बाद में स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से खट्टर यादव को नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया, जहां से डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर सुपौल रेफर कर दिया। थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार बच्चन ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही बस को थाने लाया गया है।

