सहूलियत:दिव्यांगजनों का अब बनेगा यूडीआइडी कार्ड

मधेपुरा /सिंहेश्वर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रखंडाें में बीडीओ को बनाया गया नोडल पदाधिकारी

दिव्यांगजनों का अब यूडीआइडी कार्ड बनाया जाएगा इसे लेकर जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिला दिव्यांगजन सशक्तीकरण कोषांग के सहायक निदेशक ने बताया कि निदेशालय के निर्देश के आलोक में जिले के शत-प्रतिशत दिव्यांगजनों का यूनिक डिजेबिलिटी आइडेंटिटी (यूडीआइडी) कार्ड बनाया जाना है। इसे लेकर 28 फरवरी तक जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में विशेष शिविर का आयोजन किया जाना है। उक्त शिविर के दौरान पूर्व से निर्गत ऑफलाइन दिव्यांगता प्रमाण-पत्रों को ऑनलाइन सत्यापित करते हुए सिविल सर्जन के द्वारा प्रक्रिया पूर्ण की जाएगी। दिव्यांग को उनके पुराने दिव्यांगता प्रमाण-पत्र का भी ऑनलाइन सत्यापन करते हुए यूडीआइडी कार्ड निर्गत किया जाएगा। सामाजिक सुरक्षा कोषांग के सहायक निदेशक अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि डीएम द्वारा निर्गत आदेश में कहा गया है कि समाज कल्याण विभाग एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा निर्गत संयुक्त आदेश के अनुसार एक अप्रैल से कोई भी नया अथवा डुप्लीकेट दिव्यांगता प्रमाण-पत्र ऑफलाइन निर्गत नहीं किए जाएंगे। इसलिए एक अप्रैल तक अभियान चलाकर पुराने दिव्यांगता प्रमाण-पत्रों का भी ऑनलाइन सत्यापन करते हुए यूडीआइडी कार्ड निर्गत किया जाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि आयोजित होने वाले विशेष शिविर के लिए प्रखंड स्तर पर बीडीओ को नोडल पदाधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। प्रखंड कार्यालय, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर उपलब्ध व्यवस्थाओं के अनुसार दिव्यांगजनों को अपना दस्तावेज जमा करना होगा। इस अवधि के दौरान जिला के संबंधित बुनियादी केंद्रों पर भी दिव्यांगजनों द्वारा दस्तावेज जमा किया जा सकता है।

अब दिव्यांगजनों को कार्यालय का नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा चक्कर
दिव्यांगों का यूडीआइडी कार्ड बन जाने से अब उन्हें किसी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाना नहीं पड़ेगा। पूर्व में दिव्यांगता प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए कई दिनों तक इन्हें सरकारी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था। इस कार्य के सहारे अब उन्हें सरकार द्वारा प्रायोजित योजनाओं का लाभ मिलने में सुगमता होगी। बताया गया कि उदाकिशुनगंज अनुमंडल से संबंधित दिव्यांगजन 1 से 6 फरवरी और 9 से 14 फरवरी तक अपने प्रखंडों के अंतर्गत संबंधित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पूर्ण रूप भरा हुआ आवश्यक दस्तावेज जमा कर सकते हैं। जबकि मधेपुरा अनुमंडल से संबंधित दिव्यांगजन 7 से 8 फरवरी तथा 15 से 28 फरवरी के दौरान अपने प्रखंडों के अंतर्गत संबंधित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर आवश्यक दस्तावेज जमा कर सकते हैं।

