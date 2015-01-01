पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आशा का कार्यक्षेत्र निर्धारण नहीं होने से टीकाकरण में हो रही है परेशानी

आलमनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • तिथि निर्धारित कर विवाद को सुलझा लिया जाएगा : डॉक्टर सुरेश कुमार

आलमनगर के इटहरी पंचायत में तीन आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच कार्य क्षेत्र निर्धारण नहीं किया गया है। इसके कारण गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों के टीकाकरण में परेशानी हो रही है। कई महीनों बाद इटहरी पंचायत वार्ड- सात की सुलोचना देवी, सिंधु देवी, रुचि देवी सहित अन्य महिलाओं ने सोमवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचकर टीका लगवाया। टीकाकरण तो हो गया, लेकिन टीकाकरण के उपरांत किसी को भी कार्ड निर्गत नहीं किया गया‌। बावजूद महीनों से चल रहे आशा सीमांकन के विवाद के प्रति स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी उदासीन है। बताया गया कि उस क्षेत्र में साल 2005 में रेनू झा की आशा कार्यकर्ता के रूप में बहाल की गई थी और वह इटहरी पंचायत के वार्ड सात, आठ आदि में अपना कार्य कर रही थीं। वहीं 2015 में नूतन कुमारी को उसी कार्य क्षेत्र में आशा कार्यकर्ता के रूप में बहाल की गई। जिसमें आधा वार्ड सात में नूतन कुमारी को कार्य करने के लिए दिया जा रहा था। डेढ़ वार्ड रेनू झा के जिम्मे था। इस कारण अक्सर यह विवाद चल रहा था। वहीं 2019 में वार्ड आठ के लिए रेनू झा की पुत्रवधू सोनू प्रिया को भी आशा कार्यकर्ता के रूप में बहाल कर ली गई। जिससे क्षेत्र में विवाद और गहरा गया।

अधिकारियों की अनदेखी से बढ़ गई है समस्या
पंचायत के मुखिया सतीश कुमार द्वारा कई बार आशा कार्यकर्ता सोनू प्रिया की बहाली में बैठक न होने और मुखिया का अवैध हस्ताक्षर व मुहर लगाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। जिसके आलोक में कई बार सीएससी पहुंचकर मुखिया द्वारा प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को जानकारी देने की बात कही गई। बावजूद न तो आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच का विवाद को सुलझाया गया और न हीं अवैध हस्ताक्षर पर गंभीरता बरती गई।

