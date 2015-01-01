पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

170 पंचायतों के किसानों को मिलेगा लाभ:हरित क्रांति उपयोजना के तहत 610 एकड़ में जीरो टिलेज मशीन से की जाएगी गेहूं की बुआई: राजन

मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीरो टिलेज गेहूं की बुआई की एक बहुपयोगी और लाभकारी तकनीक है। धान की फसल कटाई के उपरांत उसी खेत में बिना जुताई किये ड्रिल मशीन द्वारा गेहूं की बुआई करने को जीरो टिलेज तकनीक कहते है। धान की कटाई के तुरन्त बाद मिट्टी व समुचित नमी रहने पर इस विधि से गेहूं की बुआई कर देने से फसल अवधि में 15-20 दिन का आतिरिक्त समय मिल जाता है।

जिसका असर उत्पादन पर पड़ता है। उक्त आशय की जानकारी जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी राजन बालन ने दी। श्री बालन ने बताया कि इस तकनीक की सहायता से खेत की तैयारी में होने वाले खर्च में 2500-3000 रूपए प्रति हेक्टेयर की बचत होती है। इस विधि से गेहूं की बुआई करने से खेत में जमने वाले फ्लेरिस माइनर हानिकारक खरपतवार का प्रयोग 25-35% कम होता है। जीरो सीडड्रिल आमतौर पर प्रयोग में लाई जाने वाली सीडड्रिल जैसी है। अन्तर सिर्फ इतना है कि सामान्य सीडड्रिल में लगने वाले चौड़े फालों की जगह इस में पतले फाल लगे होते है। जोकि बिना जूते हुए खेत में कूड बनाते हैं। जिसमें गेहूं का बीज एवं उर्वरक साथ-साथ गिरता एवं ढ़कता जाता है। समय पर बुआई करने पर बीज दर 100 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर तथा अधिक विलंब 15 दिसंबर के बाद की दशा में बीज दर 125 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर रखनी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि हरित क्रांति उपयोजना के अंतर्गत जिले के 170 पंचायतों के 610 एकड़ में जीरो टिलेज विधि से गेहूं की बुआई की जाएगी। इसके लिए किसानों के नामों की सूची बनायी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें