राहत:जलजमाव की समस्या से निपटने के लिए कार्य शुरू

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

महीनों से जलजमाव से परेशान पुरानी बाजार के लोगों के लिए मंगलवार राहत का दिन था। स्थानीय लोगों की शिकायत को नगर परिषद ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए मेन रोड पर जलजमाव की समस्या से निपटने के लिए सफाई अभियान शुरू किया। नप के इस अभियान पर लोगों ने खुशी जताई है। गणेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि सड़क पर जलजमाव मोहल्ले के लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गया था। जलजमाव के कारण आपस में झगड़ा-झंझट होते रहता था। नप के ईअो प्रवीण कुमार स्वयं मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिए। उन्होंने बताया कि स्थिति निश्चित रूप से गंभीर है। इसे दूर करना हम लोगों की पहली प्राथमिकता है। उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद सफाई कर्मियों को नियमित रूप से सफाई करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं मौजूद लोगों ने कहा फिर से ढक्कन को तोड़कर साफ किया जाए। वहीं उन्होंने रोड के पश्चिम ओर नाला का निर्माण की भी बात स्वीकार की। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही उसका भी एस्टीमेट बनाकर टेंडर किया जाएगा।

