प्रशिक्षण:सेविका व सहिया काे आईएलए का प्रशिक्षण

मधुबन44 मिनट पहले
पीरटांड़ प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय में मंगलवार को सेविकाओं एवम सहिया लोगों का एक दिवसीय आईएलए का ट्रेनिंग का आयोजन किया गया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता किरण प्रसाद महिला प्रवेक्षिका ने की। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित सेविकाओं को कंगारू मदर केयर टेकअवे 16 के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी गई।

उन्होंने कहा की हर कमजोर नवजात के लिए ममता का एक जीवनदायी स्पर्श करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कमजोर बच्चे के बारे में कहा की जिसका जन्म समय से पहले हुअा हो या आठवां माह में जन्म लिए बच्चे को कमजोर बच्चा कहते हैं, एवम जो बच्चे का वजन 02 किलो से कम हो, वैसे बच्चों को कमजोर बच्चा कहा जाता है। वैसे बच्चों को कंगारू मदर केयर के माध्यम से मदद करना चाहिए। वहीं प्रवेक्षक किरण प्रसाद ने कहा की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता का काम है की आंगनबाड़ी क्षेत्र में नये जन्मे सभी शिशुओं का गृह भ्रमण करना होगा। सभी कमजोर शिशुओं की पहचान करनी होगी।

सभी कमजोर शिशुओं के यहां तब तक गृह भेंट करे जब तक वह खतरे से बाहर नहीं आ जाए आदि के बारे में भी जानकारी दिया गया। कार्यक्रम मे मुख्य रूप से सेविका ममता सिन्हा, गुडिय़ा देवी,उर्मिला देवी,सीता देवी,लालेश्वरी देवी,गुलेश्वरी देवी,उषा देवी,मौसमी बेसरा,वंदना देवी,एवम सहिया संगीता देवी आदि लोग उपस्थित थी।

