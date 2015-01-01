पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्य आरंभ नहीं:122 पैक्स काे 19 करोड़ 4 लाख रुपए हुआ कैश क्रेडिट

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रहिका सेन्ट्रल को-ऑपरेटिव बैक की ओर से जिले के 122 पैक्सो के बीच 19 करोड़ 4 लाख बतौर कैश क्रेडिट के रूप में दिया गया है। जिसमें पैक्स की ओर से बुधवार तक धान अधिप्राप्ति के बाद 84 किसानों को 88 लाख का भुगतान कर दिया गया है।

लेकिन अभी भी जिले के कई पैक्स की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्य आरंभ नहीं किया है। उनलोगों ने स्पष्ट कह दिया की जब तक हमलोगों की मांग नहीं मानी जाती है तब तक धान अधिप्राप्ति नहीं करेंगे।

पैक्स चेयरमैन ब्रह्मानंद यादव ने कहा कि पैक्स को सरकार की वर्तमान में जो धान अधिप्राप्ति की व्यवस्था है उसमें पैक्स को धान अधिप्राप्ति करने में नुकसान होता है। पैक्स की ओर से कहा गया है कि सरकार पैक्स को प्रति क्विंटल 10 रूपये देती हैं। जबकि मील मालिक 100 से 130 रूपये प्रति क्विंटल तक लिया जाता है।

वही जिला मे एक सीएमआर सेन्टर है जबकि लक्ष्य के अनुरूप खरीदारी करने के हिसाब से कम से कम चार सीएमआर क्रयकेन्द्र खोला जाए।क्योंकि एक सीएमआर सेन्टर रहने से पैक्स की धान से लदी ट्रक कई दिनों तक वहां खरी रहती है। जिस कारण पैक्स को प्रति दिन प्रति ट्रक को दो हजार देना पड़ता है।

यह अतिरिक्त भार पैक्स अध्यक्ष को बहन करना पड़ता है । पैक्स को सीसी मिलने के साथ ही आरंभ हो जाती हैं 11 प्रतिशत ब्याज भरने की घड़ी। अधिकांश पैक्स का यह कहना है कि जब तक ये सभी काम पूरा नहीं होता है। तब तक पैक्स की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति आरंभ नहीं किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें