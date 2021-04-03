पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पैक्स चुनाव:लाल बहादुर, बबलू पांडेय और लड्डूवती देवी सहित कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पद के 21 लोगों का नामांकन रद्द

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब अध्यक्ष पद के 42 व सदस्य पद के 181 प्रत्याशी बचे, मधेपुर प्रखंड की 17 पंचायतों में होने है अध्यक्ष व सदस्य के चुनाव

प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड की चुनाव के लिए दाखिल किए गए नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा गुरुवार को टीपीसी भवन में की गई। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी पैक्स अर्चना कुमारी ने नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की। संवीक्षा के दौरान विभिन्न त्रुटियों के कारण अध्यक्ष पद के 3 और कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पद के 21 प्रत्याशियों का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया गया। बीडीओ सह आरओ ने जानकारी दिया कि पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन किए अभ्यर्थियों में सुंदर विराजित पंचायत से निवर्तमान पैक्स अध्यक्ष लाल बहादुर यादव, नवादा पंचायत से पूर्व मुखिया बबलू कुमार पांडेय और द्वालख पंचायत से लड्डूवतती देवी का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया गया।

इसी तरह कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन किए अभ्यर्थियों में तरडीहा पंचायत से सरस्वती देवी, रामकृष्ण यादव, रूणा देवी, सचिन कुमार व्यास, रामपरी देवी, रहुआ संग्राम पंचायत से अब्दुल लतीफ, सुधा देवी, द्वालख पंचायत से लाल मोहम्मद, सुंदर विराजित पंचायत से इंदल यादव, जगदीश यादव, योगेन्द्र पासवान, राजकुमार यादव, सुभाष कुमार यादव, पुर्णेन्दू यादव, नवादा पंचायत से छेदी यादव, बीबी मुन्नी परवीण, बीणा देवी, मो. निजामुद्दीन, शत्रुघ्न महतो, सिकंदर पासवान और सरोज कुमार यादव का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया गया है। संवीक्षा के उपरांत अब अध्यक्ष पद के 42 तथा सदस्य पद के 181 प्रत्याशी बचे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि मधेपुर प्रखंड के 17 पंचायतों में पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर स्थानीय स्तर पर राजनीतिक सरगर्मी तेज है।
11 पंचायत पैक्स पद के लिए 27 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, दो का निर्विरोध पैक्स अध्यक्ष चुना जाना तय है
घोघरडीहा| प्रखंड कार्यालय के सभागार में गुरुवार को पैक्स निर्वाचन को लेकर नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की गई। जिसमें सभी नाम निर्देशन पत्र सही पाए गए। पैक्स चुनाव प्रेक्षक अजय कुमार सिंह की उपस्थिति में निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सम्राट जीत ने सभी नामांकन पत्रों की बारीकी से समीक्षा किया। जिसमें सभी नामांकन पत्र वैद्य पाए गए। बता दें कि प्रखंड के 11 पंचायतों में पैक्स चुनाव होना है।
 जिसमें बसुआरी में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 4, परसा दक्षिणी में 2, अमही में 4, सरौती में 2, परसा उतरी में 4, पिरोजगढ़ में 4 ,विशनपुर में अनिल कुमार पासवान सहित 3, सांगी में 2, ब्रह्मपुरा-बथनाहा में एक, ब्रह्मपुर दक्षिणी में एक एवं ब्रह्मपुर उतरी में वैद्यनाथ यादव व शंकर साह सहित कुल 27 उम्मीदवारों ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। जिसमें ब्रह्मपुरा-बथनाहा एवं ब्रह्मपुर दक्षिणी में क्रमशः उपेंद्र नारायण यादव व बीरेंद्र कुमार मंडल एकल उम्मीदवार है। जिससे इन दोनों का निर्विरोध पैक्स अध्यक्ष चुना जाना तय है। आरओ सम्राट जीत ने बताया कि 6 फरवरी को सभी उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिया जाएगा।

पैक्स चुनाव के अध्यक्ष सहित सभी नामांकन पत्र जांच में मिले वैध

मधवापुर पंचायत पैक्स का चुनाव आगामी 15 फरवरी को निर्धारित है।इसके लिए एक अध्यक्ष व विभिन्न कोटि के 11 सदस्यों के पद पर चुनाव होना है।अध्यक्ष पद के लिए तीन लोगों ने नामजदगी का पर्चा दाखिल किया था।जिसमें, संवीक्षा के दौरान सबकी अभ्यर्थिता बरकरार रह गई है। वहीं,सामान्य वर्ग के तीन पुरूष पद के लिए तीन लोगों ने नामांकन किया था।जबकि, सामान्य वर्ग की दो महिला सदस्य पद के लिए 3 महिलाओं ने नामांकन किया था।,वहीं,पिछड़ा वर्ग पुरूष के एक सदस्य पद के लिए दो लोगों में अतिपिछड़ा वर्ग एक सदस्य पद के लिए तीन लोगों ने और अनुसूचित जाति जन जाति वर्ग के एक सदस्य पद के लिए दो लोगों ने नामांकन किया था।

इस तरह सदस्य के 11 में से आठ पद के लिए कुल 13 लोगों ने नामजदगी का पर्चा दाखिल किया था।जबकि, अनुसूचित जाति /जन जाति महिला,अतिपिछड़ा वर्ग महिला एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग महिला के एक एक पद के लिए किसी ने नामांकन नहीं किया था। जिसके कारण ये तीनों पद रिक्त रह गए हैं। आरओ सह बीडीओ वैभव कुमार ने बताया कि संवीक्षा के दौरान किसी के फॉर्म में कोई वृहद त्रुटि नहीं पाई गई है।जिसके कारण किन्हीं का नामांकन रद्द नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि किन लोगों की अभ्यर्थिता बरकरार रही है इसकी सूची प्रकाशित कर दी गई है। 6 फरवरी तक नाम वापसी की तिथि निर्धारित है।

स्क्रूटनी में दो उम्मीदवार का नामांकन हुआ अवैध

प्रखंड के ग्यारह पंचायतों में पैक्स चुनाव के नामांकन की स्क्रूटनी में दो पद के उम्मीदवार का नामांकन पत्र रद्द हो गया है। निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सत्येन्द्र कुमार यादव व प्रखंड उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सनोज कुमार ने बताया कि सुन्दरपुर भिट्ठी पैक्स के अध्यक्ष पद के एक प्रत्याशी व मकसुदा पंचायत से एक का नामांकन पत्र अवैध घोषित करते हुए कुल दो प्रत्याशी का नामांकन अवैध घोषित किया गया है। रहिका पैक्स के अध्यक्ष पद के एक उम्मीदवार का नामांकन पत्र जांच के लिए प्रखंड कार्यालय में गहमागहमी बना हुआ था। लेकिन जांच में रहिका पैक्स के प्रत्याशी का नामांकन वैध घोषित किया गया है। अब सुन्दरपुर भिट्ठी में एक उम्मीदवार रह गए हैं।

पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर हुई संवीक्षा, पांच अभ्यर्थियों का नामांकन रद्द

पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन के बाद बुधवार व गुरुवार को संवीक्षा की गई। जिसमें पांच सदस्यों का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया गया। नाम वापसी 5 एवं 6 फरवरी है। आरओ सह बीडीओ कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि चनौरागंज पंचायत से बेचन चौधरी उर्फ श्याम नारायण चौधरी का नाम भिन्नता के कारण नामांकन पत्र को रद्द किया गया है। वहीं, पिपरौलिया पंचायत के कविता देवी, सीता देवी एवं शीला देवी का जाति प्रमाण पत्र के अभाव में रद्द किया गया है। इसके अलावे नवानी पंचायत के दोरिक महतो का भी नाम भिन्नता के कारण रद्द हुआ है।

मालूम हो कि पैक्स चुनाव में अध्यक्ष के लिए 18 उम्मीदवार एवं सदस्य के लिए 84 लोगों ने अपने-अपने नामजदगी के पर्चे दाखिल किए थे। जिसमें पिपरौलिया पैक्स से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2, चनौरागंज पंचायत से 5, रैयाम पूर्वी पंचायत पैक्स से 2, नरूवार पैक्स से 2, नवानी पंचायत से 4, लोहना उत्तर से 2, कोठिया से 1 ने अध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। अध्यक्ष के लिए सभी नमांकन वैद्य पाया गया। कार्यसमिति सदस्यों के लिए अब कूल 79 रह गये। चुनाव 15 फरवरी को होगी है। विदित हो कि झंझारपुर प्रखंड के 17 पंचायत में सात पंचायत में ही पैक्स चुनाव कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें