भुगतान में विलंब:बेनीपट्टी अनुमंडल के विभिन्न सरकारी कार्यालयों पर बिजली विभाग का 24 लाख 53 हजार 261 रुपए 73 पैसे बकाया

मधुबनी
  • बेनीपट्टी सिविल कोर्ट पर 8.22822 लाख, बिस्फी प्रखंड कार्यालय पर 6. 21751 लाख रुपए बकाया

अनुमंडल के विभिन्न सरकारी कार्यालयों पर लाखों रुपए बकाया बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं होने के कारण बिजली विभाग को जहां परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं बिजली विभाग पर यह सवाल भी उठ रहा है कि जब किसी आम व्यक्ति के ऊपर 5 हजार रुपए तक भी बिजली बिल बकाया रहता है तो विभाग द्वारा उस व्यक्ति का बिजली लाइन विच्छेद कर दिया जाता है। तो फिर विभाग सरकारी कार्यालयों पर लाखों रुपए विद्युत विपत्र बकाया रहने के बाद भी उस कार्यालय का बिजली लाइन काटने से क्यों परहेज कर रही है। बिजली विभाग की यह दोहरी नीति आम व्यक्ति की भावना पर ठेस भी पहुंचा रही है।
जल्द भुगतान करने के लिए कहा जा रहा है | इस संबंध में पूछने पर बिजली एसडीओ पूणेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि बिजली बिल बकाया रखने वाले सरकारी कार्यालयों को जल्द से जल्द भुगतान करने के लिए कहा जा रहा है लेकिन, भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। बिजली विभाग के द्वारा सरकारी कार्यालयों से बकाया बिजली बिल की राशि प्राप्त करने के लिए कोशिश की जा रही है। सरकारी कार्यालयों के द्वारा बकाया बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं करने के कारण बिजली विभाग को परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

बिस्फी प्रखंड कार्यालय पर 6.21751 लाख रुपए
विभागीय सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, बेनीपट्टी अनुमंडल के विभिन्न सरकारी कार्यालयों पर बिजली विभाग का 24 लाख 53 हजार 261 रुपए 73 पैसे बकाया चल रहा है। लेकिन, बकाया रुपए रखने वाले सरकारी कार्यालयों के द्वारा बिजली विभाग को भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। बकाया राशि का भुगतान नहीं करने के कारण सरकारी कार्यालयों पर बिजली बिल का बोझ दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। विभागीय सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, बेनीपट्टी सिविल कोर्ट पर 8.22822 लाख रुपए, बिस्फी प्रखंड कार्यालय पर 6.21751 लाख रुपए, उच्च विद्यालय अरेर पर 3.03951 लाख रुपए, मधवापुर प्रखंड कार्यालय पर 2.75439 लाख रुपए, बृजहरी औषधालय माधोपुर बेनीपट्टी पर 1.52363 लाख रुपए, प्रखंड कार्यालय बेनीपट्टी पर 9.8862 हजार रुपए, एसडीओ कार्यालय बेनीपट्टी पर 9.0459 हजार रुपए एवं बेनीपट्टी पीएचसी पर 8.7610 हजार रुपए बिजली विभाग का विद्युत विपत्र बकाया चल रहा है।

