सतर्कता जरूरी:नियम का उल्लंघन कर दुकान खोलने पर पटाखों को जब्त करने की कार्रवाई होगी

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • पटाखे की दुकान के बीच 15 फीट की दूरी होना चाहिए, नियम का पालन करना होगा

बिना लाईसेंस के पटाखा दुकान खोलने वाले दुकान व गोदामों में आज से छापेमारी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस संबंध में अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने बताया की इस बार अन्य पर्व की तरह दिपावली भी काेरोना काल के बीच मनाई जाएगी। ऐसे समय में लोगों को सबसें ज्यादा सर्तक रहने की जरूरत है। कोरोना काल में विस्फोटक पदार्थ के बिक्री पर भी रोक है। अगर नियम के विरूद्ध अगर कोई भी दुकानदार विस्फोटक पदार्थ पटाखा की बिक्री करने के लिए दुकान लगाते है तो ऐसे दुकानदारों को चिन्हित कर छापेमारी के साथ उसके विरूद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए अग्निशमन विभाग पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने बताया की ऐसा समय पहली बार है कि एक अज्ञात संक्रमण के दौर से समय गुजर रहा है।

इस बीमारी से बचाव को लेकर अभीतक कोई दवा बाजार में नही आई है। जिला प्रशासन कि ओर से भी सभी को लगातार मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। इसके बाद भी बाजारों में पटाखा कारोबारी बिना जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश के ही पटाखों का भंडारन करने में जुट गए है। इसके साथ ही बाजारों में पटाखें का दुकान भी सजाने लगे है। जिसके विरूद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करने को लेकर टीम तैयार किया जा रहा है। शहर में भ्रमण कर ऐसे लोगों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी किया जाएगा।

विभागों के निर्देशों का कड़ाई से करना होगा पालन
सदर एसडीओ अभिषेक रंजन ने बताया कि नियम के विरूद्ध बिना लाईसेंस पटाखे की दुकान चलाने वालों के विरूद्ध जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वरीय अधिकारी व विभागों से प्राप्त निर्देशों का कड़ाई के साथ पालन होगा। चुनाव की खुशी पटाखों के साथ सड़क पर नही हो इस पर भी नजर रहेंगी। वही नगर थानाध्यक्ष धर्मपाल ने बताया कि मजिस्ट्रेट मिलने के बाद शहर में पटाखा दुकान व गाेदामों में छापेमारी कर अवैध दुकानों को जल्द ही बंद करा दिया जाएगा।

दूसरे राज्यों से मंगवाया जा रहा पटाखा
शहर के लोगों का कहना है कि दुकानों के बने गोदामों में एक दो सप्ताह पहले से लाखों के पटाखों का भंडारण शुरू कर दिया गया है जो यह अब तक जारी है। पटाखे धड़ल्ले से दुसरे राज्य से मंगाया जा रहा है। विधान सभा चुनाव जितने की खुशी दिवाली के उत्साह को और मजबूत करेंगी। इसलिए व्यापारी पहले से तैयारी कर दिया है। जानकारों की माने तो बारूद से बने पटाखों के बिक्री व भंडारण का बकायदा मानक तय है, लेकिन मुनाफा कमाने के पीछे सभी आंख बंद किए हुए है। इसके साथ ही पटाखे की दुकान ही नहीं बल्की बस्तियों में पटाखों के गोदाम बना रखे है। कुछ गोदाम तो गुप्त तरीके से रखे हुए है और अधिकारियों को भी इसका पता नही है। शहर की घनी जनसंख्या बाले स्थानीय निवासी को यह बात परेशान करती है। कि कोई बड़ा हादसा न हो जाए। बाबजूद अधिकारी अपनी आंख बंद किय हुए है।

दुकान खोलने के लिए इस नियम का करना होगा पालन
अग्निश्मन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने बताया कि पटाखा दुकान व गोदाम खोलने के लिए भारतीय विस्फोटक अधिनकयम के तहत पटाखे की एक दुकान से दूसरे दूकान के बीच की दूरी 15 फुट से अधिक होनी चाहिए। दुकान व गोदाम एक मंजिल पर होना चाहिए। दुकान में 10 बोरी बालू होनी चाहिए। जबकि गोदाम में 50 बोरी, दो बड़े ड्रामों में हमेशा पानी भरा हाेना चाहिए। 6 फायर एक्सटिंग्यूसर सिलेंडर भी होना चाहिए। लाईसेंसी दुकानदारों को भी इस नियम का सख्ती से पालन करना होगा। अगर जांच के दौरान पटाखों दुकानों में इनसभी सामानों का अगर व्यवस्था नही किया गया है तो तुरंत उस दुकान को बंद करवा दिया जाएगा।

