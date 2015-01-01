पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थकों ने बांटी मिठाई:वाल्मीकिनगर विस क्षेत्र से रिंकू सिंह के दोबारा जीतने पर कार्यकर्ताओं, समर्थकों ने बांटी मिठाई

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
वाल्मीकिनगर विस क्षेत्र से धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह उर्फ रिंकू सिंह के लगातार दूसरी बार विधायक चुने जाने पर एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं समेत समर्थकों व प्रबुद्धजनों ने भारी खुशी जताई है। विधायक के समर्थकों ने बुधवार को मधुबनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न जगहों पर आपस में मिठाई खिलाकर खुशी जताई। मधुबनी प्रखंड प्रमुख प्रतिनिधि मन्नू सिंह चंदेल ने कहा कि एनडीए सरकार सहित विधायक धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह उर्फ रिंकू सिंह द्वारा किए गए विकास कार्य को देखते हुए यहां की जनता ने इन्हें दूसरी बार मौका दिया है।

पूर्व प्रमुख उदय प्रताप सिंह के रंगलालही स्थित आवास पर विधायक समर्थकों की काफी भीड़ जुटी। सबने विधायक रिंकू सिंह की जीत पर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए बधाई दी। रिंकू सिंह पिछली बार निर्दलीय जीते थे। इस बार जदयू के टिकट पर विजयी हुए हैं। पूर्व प्रमुख ने कहा कि इनकी जीत से गंडक पार के चारों प्रखंडों में विकास को नई रफ्तार मिल सकेगी। पूर्व प्रमुख अजय चौबे, भाजपा नेता चंद्रभूषण सिंह,उमेश सिंह, यशवंत प्रताप सिंह उर्फ गुड्डू बाबू, सुजीत राय, लक्ष्मण राम, गम्मा राम, सुबोध सिंह, अरविंद सिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में समर्थकों ने विधायक को जीत की बधाई दी।

