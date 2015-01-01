पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भक्तिमय हुआ वातावरण:अष्टयाम सह कीर्तन का किया गया आयाेजन, भक्तिमय हुआ वातावरण

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • सुरहा में श्रद्धालुओं ने धूमधाम से निकाली भव्य कलश शाेभा यात्रा

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मुरादी पंचायत के सुरहा गांव स्थित श्री राम जानकी हनुमान मंदिर के प्रांगण में आदर्श युवा समिति के द्वारा अष्टयाम सह कीर्तन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस आयोजन के शुभ अवसर पर मंगलवार को पंडित कुमोद झा की देखरेख में कलश शोभा यात्रा निकाली गई। इसमें 101 कन्याओं ने गाजे-बाजे के बीच पूजा स्थल से कलश शोभा यात्रा शुरू की और गांव के चारों ओर परिभ्रमण करते हुए गांव स्थित तालाब के तट पर पहुंची जहां मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ कलश में निर्मल जल भरकर पुनः पूजा स्थल पहुंचा गया।

पूजा स्थल पर वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ विधि-विधान पूर्वक कलश स्थापित किया गया। जिस रास्ते से कलश शोभा यात्रा निकाली गई, उस सभी रास्ते में हनुमान जी सहित अन्य देवी-देवताओं के जयघोष से वातवरण भक्तिमय हो गया। यह पूजा युवा व ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से धार्मिक सद्भावना बनाए रखने के आयोजित की जाती रही है। वहीं, इस मौके पर उदय कुमार पल, सरोज राय, कुलदीप राय, मिथिलेश राय, गोविंद पाल सहित अन्य ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

