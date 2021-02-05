पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुलेट सवार 4 छात्रों ट्रक ने रौंदा, चारों की मौत:मधुबनी में SH-52 पर हुआ हादसा; शहर से अपने-अपने घर जा रहे थे चारों

मधुबनी24 मिनट पहले
हादसा इतना भीषण था कि चारों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसा इतना भीषण था कि चारों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
  • अरेर बुनियादी विद्यालय के पास बेनीपट्टी-मधुबनी SH-52 पर ट्रक ने कुचल दिया
  • पुलिस के अनुसार चारों दोस्त थे और मधुबनी शहर में साथ रहकर पढ़ाई करते थे

मधुबनी में ट्रक की टक्कर से बुलेट बाइक पर सवार 4 छात्रों की मौत हो गई। चारों दोस्त थे और सोमवार रात बाइक से अपने-अपने घर जाने के लिए शहर से चले थे। इसी दौरान अरेर बुनियादी विद्यालय के पास बेनीपट्टी-मधुबनी SH-52 पर ट्रक ने कुचल दिया। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि चारों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने चारों की लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार चारों दोस्त थे और मधुबनी शहर में एक साथ रहकर पढ़ाई करते थे।

घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।

मृतकों की पहचान की अरेर थाना क्षेत्र के बिचखाना गांव के सुनील चौधरी के पुत्र मनीष कुमार चौधरी (18 वर्ष), एकतारा गांव के प्रकाश कुमार चौधरी के पुत्र प्रणव कुमार चौधरी (19 वर्ष), बिस्फी थाना क्षेत्र के केरबार गांव के नीतीश कुमार (19 वर्ष) और रघेपुरा गांव के राकेश कुमार साह के पुत्र विमलेश साह (20 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

