नीतीश पर बोला हमला:शराबबंदी के नाम पर बिहारियों को बनाया जा रहा है तस्कर, हावी हो चुकी अफसरशाही : चिराग

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोजपा प्रमुख ने चुनावी सभा में निश्चय योजना और शराबबंदी पर उठाए सवाल, नीतीश पर बोला हमला

बिहार में नीतीश कुमार बेरोजगार युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाने के बजाय उन्हें शराब तस्कर बना रहे हैं। लेकिन अब बिहार की माताएं-बहनंे अपने परिवार के लोगों को तस्कर बनते नहीं देखना चाहती। इस कारण बिहार की सभी माताएं-बहनंे, पुरुष व युवाओं ने लोजपा के साथ बिहार फस्ट बिहारी फस्ट अभियान में शामिल होकर अफरसाही व शराब तस्करी को जड़ से मिटाने का मन बना लिया है। उक्त बातें लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पावसान ने मधुबनी विधान सभा के प्रत्याशी अरविंद कुमार पूर्वे के पक्ष में गुरुवार को मकसुदा स्थित ललित नारायण मिश्र फुटबाल ग्राउंड में चुनावी सभा को संबाेधित करते हुए कही।

चिराग पासवान ने सीएम नीतीश पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि बिहार में नए उद्योग चालू कराने व रोजगार का अवसर पाने के लिए मधुबनी विधान सभा के लोजपा प्रत्याशी अरविन्द कुमार पूर्वे के पक्ष में बैलेट बॉक्स में एक नंबर पर स्थित बंगला छाप पर बटन दबाकर जीत दिलाने का प्रयास करें। अरविंद कुमार पूर्वे ने कहा कि आजादी के बाद से आज तक मधुबनी विधान सभा में कोई विकास नहीं दिख रहा है। विकास की बयार लाने और बदलाव के लिए उन्होंने बंगला छाप पर बटन दबाने की अपील लोगों से की। उन्होंने कहा कि जलजमाव व सड़क जाम की समस्या से विधान सभा क्षेत्र के वासी ही नहीं पूरे जिलावासी परेशान हैं। अभी भी मधुबनी में एक भी बाइपास सड़क नहीं है। सरकार गठन के बाद इन अहम मुद्दों पर पार्टी त्वरित कार्रवाई करेगी।

नल जल योजना व सात निश्चय में हुआ है भारी घोटाला

लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान ने बिहार में शराबबंदी को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार पर हमला बोलते हुए चुनावी सभा में कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के साथ सभी मंत्रियों को पता है कि बिहारी रोजगार के अभाव में शराब तस्करी की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की ओर से सात निश्चय योजना व हर घर नल का जल पहुंचाने का दावा पूरी तरह फेल है। सबसे ज्यादा घोटाला नल-जल योजनाओं में हो रहा है। साथ ही इसका कमीशन अफसर से लेकर राजनेता तक पहुंच रहा है।

अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर की तर्ज पर सीतामढ़ी में बनेगा मां सीता का मंदिर
चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि अधोध्या में तैयार हो रहे राम मंदिर की तर्ज पर ही बिहार के सीतामढ़ी में माता सीता का मंदिर बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरे बिहार में लोजपा के प्रत्याशी को पूर्ण बहुमत से जीत दिलानी होगा। इसके साथ ही बिहार में पुराने व नए कारखानों को शुरू कराकर युवाओं के बीच से बेरोजगारी दूर करनी है। बिहार शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य सहित हर क्षेत्र में पिछड़ा हुआ है। उन्होंने अफसरशाही को बढ़ावा देने वाली सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि 3 नवंबर को घर से निकलकर अपने मत का प्रयोग करें।

चिराग पासवान को देखने सैकड़ों लोग जमा हुए थे जो काफी उत्साहित थे। मंच से लगातार रामविलास पासवान अमर रहे के नारे लगाए जा रहे थे। मौके पर पूर्व चेयरमैन महारानी देवी, वार्ड 21 पार्षद मनीष सिंह, समाज सेवी सुनिल पूर्वे, सज्जन सिंह, लोजपा नेता अजीत झा, पप्पू झा, दलित सेना पदाधिकारी गुरूदेव पासवान, किसान प्रकोष्ट अध्यक्ष सीताराम यादव, श्याम पासवान, रमानन्द पासवान, संतोष झा पप्पू, सुरेन्द्र चौधरी समेत अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे। वहीं, मधेपुर में कहा कि शराबबंदी के नाम पर सरकार शराब की तस्करी करवा रही है।

