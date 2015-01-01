पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नरार खतवे टाेल का मामला:छठ घाट से घर लौट रहे बच्चे को बुलेट चालक ने मारी ठोकर, मौत

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • आक्राेशिताें ने एनएच-105 काे जाम कर किया प्रदर्शन

थाना क्षेत्र के गांव नरार खतवे टोल महादेव मंदिर स्थान स्थित तालाब से डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर वापस लौट रहे छठ व्रती के 7 वर्षीय पुत्र हितेश कुमार राय को गांव के ही बुलेट सवार विवेक सिंह ने टक्कर मार दी। इस कारण बच्चे की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। बच्चे को ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में कलुआही पीएचसी लाया जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने शव को एनएच-105 पर रखकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। वहीं, कलुआही बीडीओ किशोर कुमार, सीओ रसिक लाल टुन्ना व कलुआही थानाध्यक्ष राज कुमार मंडल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद परिजनों ने घटनास्थल पर ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। कलुआही प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी किशोर कुमार और सीओ ने परिजनों को 4 लाख का मुआवजा, 20 हजार रुपए का पारिवारिक लाभ व कबीर अंत्येष्टि से 3 हजार रुपए दिए जिसके बाद जाम हटाया गया।

बीडीओ-सीओ ने परिजनाें काे दिया मुआवजा, तब जाम खत्म हुआ

औरहा में पुलिस ने आम के पेड़ से लटका शव बरामद किया

थाना क्षेत्र की करियौत पंचायत के औरहा गांव में शनिवार को पुलिस ने आम के पेड़ से लटके एक वृद्ध पुरुष के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। लौकही थानाध्यक्ष राम चन्द्र चौपाल ने बताया कि शनिवार को ग्रामीणों के द्वारा सूचना मिली कि औरहा के चौर में बुढ़िया पैन के पास आम के पेड़ से एक व्यक्ति का शव लटका हुआ है। इसी सूचना पर पुलिस टीम ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मधुबनी भेज दिया। मृतक की पहचान राम देव मंडल उर्फ छूतहरू मंडल के रूप में कई गई है। थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि मृतक साधु थे और गांव में घूमते रहते थे। वे राजा रामपट्टी चौक पर स्थित राम जानकी मंदिर के पुजारी भी थे।

