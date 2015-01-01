पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीवाली:मिट्टी का दीया जलाने से पर्यावरण पर नहीं होता असर, यह कीटाणु भी मारता है

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली पर मिट्‌टी का दीया जलाना मंगल का प्रतीक माना जाता है

मिट्टी के दीये जलाने के साइंटिफिक कारण के बारे में जानकारों ने कुछ इस प्रकार अपनी राय दिए। डा.राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि दीप शुभ और मंगल का प्रतीक है। साथ ही कल्याणकारी भी है। दीपक जलाने से रोग मुक्त होते हैं, वातावरण स्वच्छ होता है, हवा हल्की होती है। ऐसा केवल हमारा प्राचीन ज्ञान ही नहीं वरन देश के श्रेष्ठ विज्ञान संस्थानों के केमिकल इंजीनियरों का भी यही कहना है। वही जिला देशी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ.हरेन्द्र कुमार लाल दास वही ने बताया कि सरसों के तेल में मैग्नीशियम, ट्राइग्लिसराइड और एलाइल आइसो थायोसाइनेट होता है।

जो एलाइल जलने पर कीट-पतंगों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करता है। वे लौ की चपेट में आकर जल जाते हैं। तेल में मौजूद मैग्नीशियम हवा में मौजूद सल्फर और कार्बन के आक्साइड के साथ क्रिया कर सल्फेट और कार्बोनेट बना लेता है। यह विषैले भारी तत्व इस तरह जमीन पर आ गिरते हैं। इसीलिए जले दीपक के आसपास हल्की सफेद राख सी दिखती है।भारी तत्व जमीन पर आने से हवा हल्की हो जाती है और सांस लेना आसान हो जाता है।

घी के दीये से धुआं भी बेहद कम उठता है
यही घी का दीपक जलाने पर होता है। वही कुणाल कौशल ने बताया कि मिट्टी के दीये में घी या तिल के तैल डालकर जलाने से धुआं कम उठता है। जिससे वातावरण प्रदुषित होने की संभावना कम है। जबकि मिट्टी तेल से जलाने वाली ढिबडी से लौ अघिक निकलता है और वातावरण काफी प्रदुषित हो जाता है जो सांस लेने के दौरान शरीर में आने से शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचाता है। डाक्टर मुरारी कुमार ने बताया कि मिट्टी के दीये में जो देसी गाय के दूध से निर्मित घी का दीपक रोगाणुओं को मारता तो है ही साथ में वातावरण साफ और खुशनुमा रहने से इम्यून सिस्टम बेहतर रहता है और व्यक्ति निरोगी रहता है। अगर दिवाली की बात करें तो नरक चतुर्दशी के दिन कूड़े के ढेर और नाली के मुहाने पर और दिवाली पर घर-बाहर हर जगह दीपक रखा जाता है।

सरसों के तेल में ऐसे तत्व होते हैं, जिनके ज्वलन और वातावरण में मौजूद रसायनों से प्रतिक्रिया स्वरूप विषैले तत्वों, कीट-पतंगे, रोगाणु आदि की मारने की शक्ति होती है। यह दिवाली के पीछे का वैज्ञानिक कारण भी हो सकता है। रसायनविज्ञान भी इस बात की पुष्टि करता है। वही डा. कौशल कुमार ने बताया कि मिट्टी के दीये पंच तत्व का प्रतीक है। दीये को पानी व मिट्टी से बनाया जाता है। जो भुमि तत्व व जल तत्व का प्रतीक है। दीये बनाने के बाद उसे धूप व हवा में सुखाया जाता है। जो आकाश व वायु तत्व है। अंत में इसे आग में पकने दिया जाता है। जो अग्नि तत्व है। इस तरह पांच तत्व से दीये तैयार होते हैं। साथ ही इससे प्रदूषण कम होता है। जो पर्यावरण के साथ साथ स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी लाभदायक है। इसलिए मिट्टी के दीये का ही प्रयोग करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें