कार्ययाेजना:कालाजार उन्मूलन के लिए जिले में आठ दिसंबर तक चलेगा अभियान

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 लाख 51 हजार से अधिक घरों को आच्छादित करने का रखा गया है लक्ष्य

कालाजार को लेकर जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग सजग है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस रोग से समाज को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए त्वरित गति से उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम चला रहा है। जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में पहुंचकर सिंथेटिक पैराथायराइड का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है। छिड़काव कार्य 15 सितंबर से ही चल रहा है जो 8 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। जिला वेक्टर जनित रोग नियंत्रण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एसएस झा ने कहा कि कोरोना के मद्देनजर छिड़काव कर्मियों को मास्क तथा ग्लव्स उपलब्ध कराया गया है। छिड़काव में लगे सभी दलों को दो गज की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कालाजार उन्मूलन के लिए एसपी पाउडर का छिड़काव 15 सितंबर से 8 दिसंबर तक किया जाना है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 1,51,380 घरों को अच्छादित करने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

इसमें 15 सितंबर से 5 नवंबर तक 94103 घरों को आच्छादित कर दिया गया है। 6 नवंबर को 2593, 8 नवंबर को 2631, 9 नवंबर को 2660, 10 नवंबर को 2665, 11 नवंबर को 2641, 12 नवंबर को 2606, 13 नवंबर को 2610 और 17 नवंबर को 2581 घरों को आच्छादित कर दिया गया है। वेक्टर जनित रोग नियंत्रण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एसएस झा ने कहा कि कालाजार समाज के लिए काली स्याह की तरह है। जिला वेक्टर जनित रोग नियंत्रण सलाहकार नीरज कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि कालाजार से बचाव के लिए एसपी पाउडर का छिड़काव सभी 21 प्रखंड के 114 गांव में किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए सभी कर्मियों को पहले ही प्रशिक्षित किया जा चुका है।

कालाजार का मानव शरीर पर धीरे-धीरे असर पड़ता है
जिला वेक्टर जनित रोग नियंत्रण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एसएस झा ने कहा कि कालाजार एक संक्रमण वाली बीमारी है जो परजीवी लिस्मैनिया डोनोवानी के कारण होता है। यह एक वेक्टर जनित रोग भी है। इस बीमारी का असर शरीर पर धीरे-धीरे पड़ता है। कालाजार परजीवी बालू मक्खी के जरिये फैलती है जो कम रोशनी वाले और नम जगहों-जैसे मिट्टी की दीवारों की दरारों, चूहे के बिलों तथा नम मिट्टी में रहती है। बालू मक्खी यही संक्रमण एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलाती है। इस रोग से ग्रस्त मरीज खासकर गोरे व्यक्तियों के हाथ, पैर, पेट और चेहरे का रंग भूरा हो जाता है।

इसी से इसका नाम कालाजार यानी काला बुखार पड़ा। वहीं, वेक्टर जनित रोग नियंत्रण पदाधिकारी राकेश रंजन ने बताया कि रुक-रुक कर बुखार आना, भूख कम लगना, शरीर में पीलापन और वजन घटना, तिल्ली और लिवर का आकार बढ़ना, त्वचा-सूखी व पतली होना और बाल झड़ना कालाजार के मुख्य लक्षण हैं। इससे पीड़ित होने पर शरीर में तेजी से खून की कमी होने लगती है।

