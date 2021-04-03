पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:झंझारपुर में फर्जी आईटीआई प्रमाण-पत्र पर कार्य कर रहे बटन चालक पर केस

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • विभागीय जांच में प्रमाणपत्र मिला था फर्जी, आपूर्ति अभियंता ने दिया आवेदन

फर्जी आईटीआई प्रमाण पत्र पर झंझारपुर विद्युत उप केंद्र में कार्य कर रहे बटन चालक पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। विजय कुमार नाम का बटन परिचालक विद्युत शक्ति उप केंद्र झंझारपुर में लगभग 8 वर्षों तक काम करता रहा। सहायक विद्युत अभियंता आपूर्ति, संजीत कुमार कापर द्वारा झंझारपुर आरएस थाना में आवेदन देकर उक्त कर्मी के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। जिसमें उनका कहना है कि नियुक्ति के लिए आवेदन के साथ संलग्न प्रमाण पत्र के साथ आईटीआई प्रमाण पत्र का सत्यापन विभाग द्वारा कराया गया। सत्यापन के दौरान सहायक निदेशक(परीक्षा) नियंत्रक कार्यालय द्वारा जांच के क्रम में आईटीआई दीघा से जारी उनका आईटीआई प्रमाण पत्र जाली पाया गया। इसके बाद उप महाप्रबंधक सह विद्युत अधीक्षण अभियंता मिथिला विद्युत आपूर्ति क्षेत्र दरभंगा द्वारा विजय कुमार से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया।

लेकिन उसके द्वारा कोई संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं दिया गया। 2011 में इन्होंने अनुबंध पर इस केंद्र में अपना योगदान किया था। 2015 में इनकी सेवा नियमित भी हुई। इसप्रकार 2019 के अंत तक लगभग आठ वर्षों तक उन्होंने इस विद्युत उपकेंद्र में काम करते हुए वेतन प्राप्त किया। आपूर्ति अभियंता द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई प्राथमिकी में थानाध्यक्ष को पूरे सेवाकाल में उनके द्वारा अठारह लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि प्राप्त करने तथा फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र पर सेवा देने के आरोप में सुसंगत धारा के तहत कार्यवाही करने का अनुरोध किया है। अभियंता संजीत कुमार कापर ने बताया कि जांच प्रक्रिया चलने के बाद लगभग एक वर्ष से वह अनुपस्थित है।

