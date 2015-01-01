पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:एनएच-104 पर वाहन की ठोकर से बच्चे की हुई मौत, मृतक की पहचान आयुष ठाकुर के रूप में हुई

जयनगर-हरलाखी14 मिनट पहले
नवनिर्मित एनएच-104 पर बिशौल गांव में अज्ञात वाहन की ठोकर से 9 वर्षीय बालक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान बिशौल गांव के ही जितेंद्र ठाकुर के 9 वर्षीय पुत्र आयुष ठाकुर के रूप में हुई है।

घटना मंगलावर देर शाम की बताई जा रही है। बालक किसी काम से सड़क के रास्ते घर लौट रहा था। इसी बीच तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे अज्ञात वाहन ने ठोकर मार दी। कुहासा के कारण आसपास के ग्रामीण जबतक कुछ समझते तब तक वाहन चालक गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गया।

स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से जख्मी बालक को पीएचसी उमगांव लाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के बाद मृतक के घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। परिवार के सदस्यों ने शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

दो बाइकों के आमने-सामने के टक्कर में तीन घायल

लखनौर, थाना क्षेत्र के झंझारपुर-मधेपुर मुख्य सड़क पर उमरी चौक पर दो बाइक की टक्कर में चालक सहित वृद्ध घायल हो गए। घायल की पहचान लखनौर थाना क्षेत्र के रूपौली गांव के 35 वर्षीय राजेश शर्मा, 75 वर्षीय रसिक लाल शर्मा व कैटौला गांव के 19 वर्षीय शिव कुमार साफी के रूप में हुई है।

