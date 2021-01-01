पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:कोल्ड-डे की रहेगी स्थिति 5 डिग्री तक लुढ़केगा पारा

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 फरवरी तक चलेगी शीतलहर

ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग पूसा व भारत विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को आगामी 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान जारी किया गया है। इसके अनुसार पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में जिला सहित उत्तर बिहार के जिलों शीतलहर चलेगी। वहीं कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। हालांकि इस दौरान दोपहर तक मौसम साफ होने पर 3-4 घंटे की धूप थोड़ी राहत दे सकती है। मगर लगातार पछिया हवा चलते रहने से ठंड व कनकनी परेशान करेगी।

सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री कम रहा अधिकतम तापमान
शुक्रवार को अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से काफी नीचे रहा। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहकर 14.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

पछिया हवा के कारण आगामी 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। तापमान में गिरावट होने से ठंड बनी रहेगी। -डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, नोडल अधिकारी, मौसम विभाग, आरएनएयू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser