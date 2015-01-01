पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:गर्भावस्था में डाइट पर ध्यान देना आवश्यक है

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रोटीन और आयरन से भरपूर चीजें खानी चाहिए

गर्भवती महिला को गर्भधारण से लेकर प्रसव तक तीन बार अल्ट्रासाउंड कराना आवश्यक है। गर्भवती महिलाओं का 3 माह, 6 माह और 9 माह में अल्ट्रासाउंड कराया जाना चाहिए। उच्च जोखिम वाली गर्भावस्था से बचने के लिए प्रसव पूर्व जांच (एएनसी) की जाती है। इस दौरान गर्भवती महिलाओं को रक्तचाप, खून की जांच, पेट की जांच इत्यादि करवानी चाहिए। उक्त बातें जिले की प्रसिद्ध स्त्री एवं प्रसूति रोग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. रमा झा ने कही। डाॅ. रमा झा ने कहा कि मां और बच्चे, दोनों की सेहत काफी हद तक डाइट पर निर्भर करती है।

ऐसे में प्रोटीन, कैल्शियम और आयरन से भरपूर चीजें ज्यादा खानी चाहिए। फल और हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां अधिक मात्रा में खाना चाहिए। डाॅ. रमा झा ने बताया कि गर्भावस्था के दौरान ब्लड टेस्ट, यूरिन टेस्ट, ब्लड प्रेशर, हीमोग्लोबीन व अल्ट्रासाउंड अवश्य करवाना चाहिए। साथ ही गर्भावस्था के दौरान महिलाओं को अपने साथ-साथ अपने होने वाले शिशु का भी ध्यान रखना होता है, इसलिए इस दौरान महिलाओं के लिए पर्याप्त नींद आवश्यक है। गर्भवती महिलाओं को एक दिन में कम से कम 8-9 घंटे की नींद अवश्य लेनी चाहिए।

