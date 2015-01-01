पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निगरानी:समय से ड्यूटी पर नहीं आने वाले डाॅक्टराें और स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

मधुबनी22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी में इलाज कराने के लिए पहुंचे मरीज।
  • सुबह 9 बजे व शाम में 7 बजे तक उपस्थिति पंजी की छायाप्रति डीएचएस को उपलब्ध करानी होगी

जिले के सदर अस्पताल सहित सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सकों व स्वास्थयकर्मियों के निर्धारित समय से देर से पहुंचने पर अब कार्रवाई तय है। इसको लेकर सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा ने सदर अस्पताल के अधीक्षक, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के उपाध्यक्ष, पीएचसी प्रभारी व अस्पताल प्रबंधक को इस संबंध में आवश्यक निर्देश जारी कर दिया है।

सिविल सर्जन ने कहा कि 9 बजे तक उपस्थिति पंजी पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं करने वाले चिकित्सकों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा जाएगा व वेतन भी काटा जाएगी। सीएस ने कहा है कि चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, पारा मेडिकल कर्मी तथा अन्य कर्मी की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने को लेकर प्रत्येक दिन समीक्षा किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

सीएस ने अस्पताल प्रबंधक व स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक की जिम्मेदारी तय करते हुए कहा है कि प्रत्येक दिन पूर्वाह्न 9 बजे तक व शाम 7 बजे तक उपस्थिति पंजी की छायाप्रति वाट्सएप ग्रुप व इमेल के माध्यम से जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराएं। यदि प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक/अस्पताल प्रबंधक अनुपस्थित रहेंगे तो यह जिम्मेवारी प्रखंड मूल्यांकन व अनुश्रवण सहायक सह डाटा ऑपरेटरों की होगी।

अस्पताल प्रबंधक नियमित करेंगे माॅनिटरिंग, समय से होगा इलाज

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा ने कहा कि ओपीडी में निर्धारित समय से पहुंचकर चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मरीजों का इलाज करना शुरू कर देंगे। जो भी चिकित्सक व स्वास्थयकर्मी निर्धारित समय से नहीं पहुंचते हैं, उनपर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही, वैसे चिकित्सकों पर भी नजर रहेगी जो उपस्थिति पंजी में हस्ताक्षर कर बाहर चले जाएंगे। ये जिम्मेवारी अस्पताल प्रबंधक की होगी।

1 से 2:30 घंटे तक विलंब से अस्पताल पहुंचते थे चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

मालूम हो कि इसी माह दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने भी ओपीडी के विभिन्न वार्डों की लाइव रिपोर्टिंग की थी जिसमें कई चिकित्सक 1 घंटे तो कई 2:30 घंटे विलंब से ओपीडी पहुंचते थे। कई वार्ड का तो ताला ही 9 बजे के बाद खुलता था।

इस खबर को भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था जिसके बाद सिविल सर्जन व प्रभारी अधीक्षक प्रशासनिक सदर अस्पताल ने भी इस संबंध में चिकित्सकों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें