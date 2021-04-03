पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:घरेलू सिलेंडर 25 तो कॉमर्शियल के दाम 195 रुपए बढ़ने से आक्रोश

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
केन्द्रीय बजट के बाद गुरुवार सुबह से घरेलू गैस की कीमत में प्रति सिलिंडर पच्चीस रुपये के उछाल से आम लोगों में चिंता देखी जा रही है। जानकारी हो कि हाल फिलहाल ही 19 के.जी के व्यवसायिक सिलिंडर के दाम में भी एक सौ 95 रुपये की बढ़ोत्तरी की गई है। पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में बढ़ोत्तरी तो बजटीय प्रावधानों के तहत ही की गई है। जिसके चलते बाजार में उपभोक्ताओं के जरूरत की चीजों में मनमानी बढ़ोत्तरी की चर्चाएं भी लोगों के बीच है।

उपरोक्त तथ्यों का जिक्र करते हुए राजद जिला किसान प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष देव नारायण यादव बताते हैं कि मोदी सरकार के सबका साथ सबका विकास के मायने अब सबका साथ सबका विनाश में तब्दील होता जा रहा है। किसानों के हित के लिए यदि केन्द्र की सरकार ने नये कृषि कानून लागे किए हैं जो किसानों का पसंद नहीं है और उसको लेकर लोग विगत दो महीने से उनपर समय से आंदोलनरत हैं तो सरकार को चाहिए कि वे इसे वापस ले लें। लेकिन ऐसा होता इसलिए नहीं दिख रहा है कि केन्द्र की सरकार ने पूंजीपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए इस कानून को लागू किया है। जो इस बार किसी भी तरह फलीभूत नहीं होने वाला है।  उन्होंने बताया कि सब्सिडी से पूर्व आमजन 350-400 में घरेलू उपयोग हेतु गैस खरीदते थे। सब्सिडी का नाटक करके सरकार ने उसका दाम बढ़ा दिया। पहले महीने के प्रथम सप्ताह में गैस का दाम घटाया या बढ़ाया जाता था। दिसंबर से इसका कोई पैमाना नहीं है। सप्ताह भर में भी दाम बढ़ाये जा रहें हैं। जो आम लोगों के साथ अन्याय है। और इसका सीधा असर मध्य वर्गीय लोगों के उनपर पड़ रहा है।

