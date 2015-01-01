पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेनीपट्‌टी बाजार का मामला:डॉ. लोहिया चौक से डॉ. आंबेडकर चौक तक 2 घंटे लगा रहा जाम, लोगों को आने-जाने में हुई परेशानी

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर लोगों ने खोल रखी है दुकानें

बेनीपट्टी बाजार में अतिक्रमण के कारण सड़क जाम की समस्या नासूर बन गई है। बेनीपट्टी बाजार के डॉ. लोहिया चौक से लेकर डॉ. अांबेडकर चौक तक अतिक्रमण के कारण बुधवार को दो घंटे तक जाम लग गया। इससे आम लोगों काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण सड़क पर अतिक्रमणकारियों का मनोबल दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। दरअसल, बेनीपट्टी बाजार के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर स्टेट हाइवे-52 के दोनों किनारे विभिन्न कारोबारियों ने अपनी-अपनी दुकानें सजा ली है। विभिन्न कारोबारी सड़क के दोनों किनारे ही बांस-बल्ला लगाकर, पॉलीथिन टांगकर व स्थायी रूप से दुकान बनाकर अपने कारोबार का संचालन मजे में कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर इसके कारण सड़क पर प्रतिदिन सुबह से लेकर शाम तक भीषण जाम लग जा रहा है।

अंचल प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश दिया था

कुछ समय पूर्व अनुमंडल प्रशासन के निर्देश पर अंचल प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमणकारियों को चिह्नित कर अतिक्रमण हटाने का फरमान जारी किया था। लेकिन, अंचल प्रशासन का वह नोटिस व फरमान आखिर किस कारण से ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया, यह बात यहां के लोगों के लिए अब तक अबूझ पहेली बनी हुई है। पूछने पर बेनीपट्टी के सीओ पल्लवी कुमारी गुप्ता ने बताया कि मामले को गंभीरता से देखा जाएगा और जांचोपरांत सड़क अतिक्रमणकारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

