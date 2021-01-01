पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:दूसरे की जगह परीक्षा दे रहा मुन्नाभाई निष्कासित परीक्षार्थियों ने कहा : काफी आसान सवाल पूछे गए

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे दिन पहली पाली में 192 और दूसरी पाली में 536 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन पहली पाली में गणित व द्वितीय पाली में भुगोल व वोकेशनल विषय की परीक्षा ली गई। डीएम अमित कुमार ने भी परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। प्रभारी डीईओ चंदन प्रभाकर ‌ने भी वाटसन सहित अन्य परीक्षा केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। सभी माॅडल परीक्षा केंद्रों को परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन भी सजाया गया था। परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन सदर अनुमंडल के एक परीक्षा केंद्र पर मुन्नाभाई धराया। प्लस टू हाई स्कूल पंडौल में परीक्षा दे रहे परीक्षार्थी शक्ति कुमार व वैष्णवी कुमारी ने बताया कि गणित विषय का प्रश्नपत्र काफी आसान था जिसे सॉल्व करने में कठिनाई नहीं हुई।

वहीं भवेस कुमार ने भी बताया कि प्रश्न काफी आसान था। जबकि द्वितीय पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा दे रही आकांक्षा कुमारी व अमित कुमार ने बताया कि वैकल्पिक प्रश्न रहने से सुविधा हुई हालांकि अगर कोविड के कारण पढ़ाई प्रभावित नहीं हुई होती तो और अधिक अच्छा था। वाटसन प्लस टू विद्यालय के सीएस रामकृष्ण मिश्र ने बताया कि वाट्सन केन्द्र पर प्रथम पाली में 229 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे तथा पांच छात्राएं अनुपस्थित रही। साथ ही द्वितीय पाली में 279 उपस्थित रहे तथा तीन परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। कोविड-19 के मानकों का भी पालन किया गया।

