चुनावी सभा:राजद के लिए देश और समाज नहीं बल्कि परिवारवाद महत्वपूर्ण : योगी

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनावी सभा में याेगी ने महागठबंधन ताे तेजस्वी ने एनडीए पर साधा निशाना, सुमो ने किया जनसंपर्क

गुरुवार को जिले के झंझारपुर विधानसभा स्थित ललित कर्पूरी स्टेडियम में यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने राजद व महागठबंधन पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली। राजद के शासनकाल को जंगलराज बताते हुए कहा कि उस 15 साल के शोषित बिहार का दंश आज भी लोग झेल रहे हैं। यह एक ऐसा शासनकाल था जिसके बारे में सोचने से लोगों की ही रूह कांप जाती है। उन 15 वर्षों में बिहार के नुकसान की पूर्ति मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार कर रहे हैं।

कोरोना से जहां दुनियां पस्त है तो वहीं बिहार चुनाव के उत्साह से मस्त है। उन्होंने कहा की जब तक कोरोना का वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता तब तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क की जरूरत है। मिथिलांचल और अयोध्या का गुनगान करते हुए कहा कि राम मंदिर का निर्माण कराकर प्रधानमंत्री ने न केवल मिथिलांचल के लोगों के सपने को साकार किया बल्कि देश में मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्री राम के विचारों को फिर से जिंदा कर दिया। मंदिर निर्माण से मिथिला और अयोध्या में अटूट संबंध बरकरार रहेगा।

वहीं, वर्षों से परिवारवाद की राजनीति का लिबास पहनकर वे आज नौकरी का झुनझुना लेकर घूम रहे हैं। इनके लिए देश और समाज महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है बल्कि परिवारवाद महत्वपूर्ण है। नीतीश कुमार ने पन्द्रह वर्षों के शासनकाल में नक्सलवाद, आतंकवाद, परिवारवाद और जात-पात को समाप्त कर दिया। वहीं राजद कम्युनिस्टों के साथ पुनः नक्सलवाद और जंगलराज वापस लाना चाहता है। उन्होंने लोगों के बीच गरीबों को भवन, रसोई गैस, प्रधानमंत्री मुद्रा लोन, जनधन योजना से लेकर नारी गरिमा की सुरक्षा समेत तीन तलाक खत्म करने का भी जिक्र किया। कहा कि बिहार समेत पूरे देश की मुस्लिम महिला आज अपने आप को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रही हैं। वहीं बिहार में भी महिलाओं के आत्मसमान बढ़ाए जाने की दिशा में व्यापक कार्य किए गए हैं।

राजद के शासन में व्याप्त अराजकता काे लोग भूल नहीं सकते हैं : मोदी

विकास के साथ ही बेहतर शासन एनडीए का मुख्य मकसद रहा है। यह आगे भी जारी रहेगा। ये बातें गुरुवार को मधुबनी विस क्षेत्र में रोड शो के दौरान उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कही। कहा कि राजद के शासन में बिहार में जो अराजकता रही उसे बिहार के लोग नहीं भूल सकते हैं। रोड शो किशोरी लाल चौक, चभच्चा मोड़, शंकर चौक, नारियल बाजार, बड़ी बाजार, थाना चौक होते हुए सभी मुख्य सड़कों से गुजरा।

