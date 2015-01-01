पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी:पपीते की खेती कर किसान बढ़ा सकते हैं आमदनी, कम लागत में होगा मुनाफा

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
वृक्ष में लगा पपीता का फल।
  • किसानों को पुरानी पद्धति को छोड़कर जैविक विधि से करनी हाेगी खेती
  • बीजों के अंकुरण हेतु 35 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान बेहतर है

जिले के किसानों को अपने दशा में बदलाव लाने के लिए खेती की दिशा बदलनी होगी। किसानों को अपनी पुरानी पद्धति को छोड़कर अब जैविक व काॅमर्शियल करनी होगी। फलों में अगर पपीता की बात करें तो वर्तमान में इसकी डिमांड इतनी बढ़ गई है इसकी खेती कर किसान दयनीय स्थिति में सुधार कर सकते हैं।

पपीता एक ऐसा फल है जिसका कम लागत में आसानी से उत्पादन कर अधिक मुनाफा कमाया जा सकता है। इसकी खेती के लिए उष्णकटिबंधीय जलवायु वाली जगह ज्यादा उपयुक्त है। जहां तापमान 10 से 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहता है तथा पाले की संभावना न हो, इसकी खेती सफलतापूर्वक की जा सकती है। पपीते के लिए बाजार स्थानीय स्तर पर उपलब्ध हो जाता है।

अधिक ठंड के कारण पपीता में आसानी से पाला लग जाता है जिससे फसल को काफी नुकसान होता है। पपीते के बीजों के अंकुरण हेतु 35 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान सर्वोतम होता है। इसकी खेती के लिए दोमट या हल्की दोमट मिट्टी ज्यादा उपयुक्त होती है। मिट्टी का पीएच मान 6.5 से 7 होना अच्छा रहता है। पपीता अधिक पानी को सहन नहीं कर पाता है, इसलिए खेत में पानी की निकासी की अच्छी व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

बीज की मात्रा व पौधा तैयार करने की विधि

पपीते के पौधे की तैयारी क्यारियां व पॉलीथिन में करनी चाहिए। 1 हेक्टयर के लिए आवश्यक पौधों की संख्या तैयार करने के लिए परंपरागत किस्मों के 500 ग्राम बीज व उन्नत किस्मों के 300 ग्राम बीज की मात्रा की आवश्यकता होती है।

इसके बाद आगे का प्रोसेस शुरू हो जाता है। क्यारियों में पौधों को तैयार करने के लिए क्यारियों की लंबाई 3 मीटर, चौडाई 1 मीटर व ऊँचाई 20 सेमी रखें। प्लास्टिक की थैलियों में पौधा तैयार करने के लिए 200 गज मोटी 20*15 सेमी आकार की थैली (जिसमें चारों तरफ व नीचे छेद किए गए हों) में वर्मी कंपोस्ट, रेट, गोबर खाद व मिट्टी के 1:1:1 अनुपात का मिश्रण भरकर प्रत्येक थैली में 1 या 2 बीज बोएं।

पौधरोपण से पूर्व 2-3 कल्टीवेटर या हैरो से जुताई करें तथा जमीन करो समतल कर लें। पूर्ण रूप से तैयार खेत में 45×45×45 सेमी आकार के गड्ढे 2×2 मीटर (पंक्ति -पंक्ति और पौध से पौध) की दुरी पर तैयार करें। पपीते की खेती के लिए 200 ग्राम नत्रजन, 250 ग्राम फास्फोरस और 250 ग्राम पोटाश प्रति पौधा प्रतिवर्ष 3-4 बराबर भागों में बांटकर दें। इस तरह से प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ती है।

सिंचाई के लिए ड्रिप सिंचाई पद्धति अपनाना चाहिए

पपीते की व्यवसायिक खेती में उभलिंगी किस्मों जैसे सूर्य (भारतीय अगवानी अनु.सं.बैंगलोर) सनराइज सोलो, रेडी लेडी-786 के साथ किचन गार्डन के लिए पूसा नन्हा, कुर्ग हनीड्यू, पूसा डवार्क, पंत पपीता 1, 2 व 3 के चयन को प्राथमिकता दें।

रसचूसक कीटों के प्रभाव वाले क्षेत्रों में पपीते का अक्टूबर में रोपण करें तथा पौधों की नर्सरी कीट अवरोधी नेट हॉउस के भीतर तैयार करें। खाद व उर्वरक की संतुलित मात्रा में 250 ग्राम नत्रजन, 250 ग्राम स्फुर तथा 250-500 ग्राम पोटाश प्रति पौधा प्रयोग करें। फसल में रसचूसक कीटों के नियंत्रण हेतु फ़रामोन ट्रेप, प्रकाश प्रपंच का प्रयोग करें तथा नीम सत्व का छिड़काव करें। वहीं, ड्रिप सिंचाई पद्धति अपनाना चाहिए।

पपीते की उन्नत और पारंपरिक किस्में ये हैं पपीते की किस्मों का चुनाव खेती के उद्देश्य के अनुसार किया जाना चाहिए। जैसे औद्योगिक रूप से महत्व की किस्में जिनके कच्चे फलों से पपेन निकाला जाता है, पपेन किस्में कहलाती हैं। इस वर्ग में महत्वपूर्ण किस्में सीओ- 2 एसीओ- 5 और सीओ- 7 है। इसके साथ दूसरा महत्वपूर्ण वर्ग है टेबिल वैरायटी या जिनको पकी अवस्था में काटकर खाया जाता है।

इस वर्ग को पुनः दो भागों में बांटा गया है। पारंपरिक पपीते की किस्मों के अंतर्गत बड़वानी लाल, पीला, वाशिंगटन, मधुबिन्दु, हनीड्यू, कुर्ग हनीड्यू, को-1 व 3 किस्में आती हैं। नई संकर किस्में उन्नत गाइनोडायोसियस , उभयलिंगी किस्मों में पूसा नन्हा, पूसा डेलिशियस, सी. ओ- 7 पूसा मैजेस्टी, सूर्या आदि किस्म आती है।

