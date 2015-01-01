पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर दर्ज होगी प्राथमिकी

पंडौल2 घंटे पहले
लगातार जाम की खबर प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित करते रहने के बाद प्रशासन ने सकरी में लगने वाले जाम को लेकर बैठक की है। शनिवार को पंडौल सीओ व एसएचओ अशोक कुमार के नेतृत्व में सकरी बाज़ार के लोगों के साथ बैठक हुई। इसमें सकरी चौक पर लगातार लगने वाले जाम से मुक्ति के लिए लोगों ने अपने-अपने विचार दिया। सभी ने जाम से मुक्ति के लिए अतिक्रमण हटाने की अपील की।

अतिक्रमण के कारण ऑटो सड़क पर लगता है जिससे जाम लगता है। इसके बाद सीओ पंकज कुमार व एसएचओ अशोक कुमार ने कहा है कि सभी दुकानदार एक सप्ताह के अंदर सड़क व सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटा लंे अन्यथा उन सभी लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर समान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।

