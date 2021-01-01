पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा माह:वाहन चलाने के दौरान करें ट्रैफिक नियम का पालन आग लगने पर करें अग्निशामक यंत्र का उपयोग

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार काे परिवहन कार्यालय में 25 वाहनों का बनाया गया फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र

राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत परिवहन विभाग कि ओर से सुरक्षित वाहन परिचालन व आग से बचाव को लेकर जागरूक किया गया। इस दौरान डीटीओ सुशील कुमार व अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने चालकों को बिंदूवार जानकारी दी। इस दौरान डीटीओ ने जागरूकता शिविर में उपस्थित चालकों को दो चक्का पर हेलमेट व चार चक्का पर हमेशा सीट बेल्ट लगाकर ट्रैफिक नियम के पालन करने को लेकर जागरूक कियाग। इसके साथ ही अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने सड़क पर वाहन परिचालन के दौरान आग लगने पर तुरंत सुरक्षित वाहन को बचाने के लिए आग पर काबू पाने का तरीका बताया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि वाहन में हमेंशा अग्निशामक यंत्र लेकर चले। ताकि वाहन चलने के दौरान अगर कहीं आग लगने की नौबत आती है तो तुरंत उस यंत्र के मदद से आग पर काबू पाया जा सकें। वहीं मंगलवार को डीटीओ सुशील कुमार व एमवीआई अरूण कुमार कि ओर से वाहन चालकों के बीच वाहन का फिटनेस जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान मंगलवार काे परिवहन कार्यालय में 25 वाहनों के जांच के बाद फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र बनवाया गया। साथ ही सभी वाहन चालकों को फिटनेस प्रमाण प्रत्र बनाने के बाद ही वाहनों का परिचालन करने का निर्देश दिया। डीटीओ सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर विभाग कि ओर से लगातार वाहन चालकों के बीच जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।  इस दौरान दो पहिया से लेकर चार पहिया व छोटे बड़े सभी वाहनों चालकों को ट्रैफिक नियम में प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। साथ ही नियम का पालन नही करने वालों से जुर्माना भी वसूला जा रहा है। जो वाहन चालक नियम विरूद्ध वाहन का परिचालन करते है उसे पकड़ कर जुर्माना के साथ जब्त भी किया जाता है।

