आयोजन:विश्व दिव्यांग दिवस पर सम्मान समारोह का होगा आयोजन, विशिष्ट कार्य करने वाले होंगे सम्मानित

मधुबनी5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला स्तरीय दिव्यांगजन समूह की बैठक में हुअा निर्णय, डीपीजी दिव्यांगों को करेंगे चिह्नित

जिला स्तरीय दिव्यांगजन समूह की बैठक बुधवार को जिला अध्यक्ष फूल बाबू की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक गूगल मीट की मदद से संपन्न हुई। बैठक में जिला के विभिन्न प्रखंडों के डीपीजी व पंचायतों के डीपीजी ने भाग लिया। बैठक का संचालन जिला उपाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार ने किया। मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में स्टेट डीपीओ मुकेश पंजियार ने भाग लिया। मुकेश पंजियार ने कहा कि दिव्यांगजन सामूहिक रूप से अपने समस्याओं का निवारण करें। इसके लिए उन्हें नियमित रूप से पंचायत स्तरीय बैठक और प्रखण्ड स्तरीय बैठक आयोजित करवानी है। प्रखंड स्तरीय बैठक प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित होनी है और पंचायत स्तरीय बैठक पंचायत सचिव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित होनी है।

जिला अध्यक्ष फूल बाबू ने कहा कि 3 दिसंबर को विश्व दिव्यांग दिवस के अवसर पर जिला मुख्यालय में सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया जाना है। इसमें जिले के दिव्यांगजन को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। वैसे दिव्यांगजन जिन्होंने विभिन्न क्षेत्र में अपना योगदान दिया है, उन्हें सम्मानित किया जाएगा। सभी डीपीजी ऐसे दिव्यांगजन को चिह्नित कर उनकी सूची जिला कमेटी को सौंपे। जिला उपाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार ने कहा कि सामूहिक प्रयास से ही सफलता मिलेगी, इसलिए जरूरी है कि सभी डीपीजी अपने समूह को मजबूत करने का प्रयास करें। बैठक में नरेन्द्र कुमार दत्ता, प्रकाश कुमार, अशोक साहू, जीवन कुमार साह, जितेंद्र कुमार साह, मिथिलेश कुमार, मोदस्सिर नजर, मोहम्मद इमरान, परविंदर कुमार, राघवेंद्र ठाकुर, रवि कुमार, रुस्तम अंसारी, सत्येंद्र पासवान, श्रवण कुमार, रामप्रकाश यादव, संजय भंडारी, अमन बिहारी आदि ने हिस्सा लिया।

