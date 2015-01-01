पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:घरवालों को बंदूक के दम पर बंधक बना12 लाख के जेवरात और नकदी की लूट

पंडौल2 घंटे पहले
लूटपाट के घर में बिखरे सामान को देखते लोग।

सकरी में गृहस्वामी को बंधक बनाकर भीषण डकैती करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। सकरी थाना के पुरानी बाज़ार में वारदात के दौरान तकरीबन 12 लाख से अधिक मूल्य के कीमती जेवरात और नकद लूटकर अपराधी मौके से फरार हो गए। लूटपाट के दौरान अपराधियों ने घर के सभी सदस्यों को हथियार के बल पर बंधक बना लिया और लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम दिया। विरोध करने पर डकैतों ने गृहस्वामी और उनके परिवार वालों जान से मारने की धमकी दी जिसके चलते घरवाले काफी देर तक दहशत में रहे।

अपराधियों के चले जाने के बाद गृहस्वामी ने इसकी सूचना मुखिया के माध्यम से सकरी थाना को दी जिसके बाद सकरी थाना मौके पर पहुंची। घटना के संबंध में गृहस्वामी ओम प्रकाश साह ने बताया कि एक कमरे में गृहस्वामी ओम प्रकाश व उनकी पत्नी सुनीता देवी थी जबकि दूसरे कमरे मे उनके दो पुत्र विनीत कुमार नवनीत कुमार व उनकी छोटी बहन राज नंदनी सोई थी।

शुक्रवार की रात करीब दो बजे घर के तीन दरवाजों को तोड़ कर करीब एक दर्जन अपराधी घर में गुस आए तथा हथियार से लैस सभी अपराधियों ने घर के सभी सदस्यों को अपने कब्जे मे लेकर गालीगलौज कर चुप रहने को कहा तथा शोर मचाने पर जान से मार देने की धमकी देने लगे।

इस दौरान कई अपराधियों ने अलमीरा तोड़ कर आभूषण व नगद लूट लिए जबकि दूसरे कमरे मे सोए बच्चों को भी गन पॉइंट पर रखा गया। अपराधी बच्चों के कमरे से लैपटॉप ले गए और मोबाइल को ताेड़कर कर वहीं फेंक दिया। घटना को आधा घंटा तक बदमाशों ने अंजाम दिया। वहीं, कांड को आसानी से अंजाम देकर सभी अपराधी घर वालों को धमकाते हुए रेलवे लाइन की ओर भाग निकले।

पुरानी बाजार की घटना, 20 से 25 वर्ष के थे अपराधी

पीड़ित परिवार के लोगों ने बताया कि सभी अपराधी 20 से 25 वर्ष के थे और बिना मुंह ढंके घटना को अंजाम दिया। इस घटना की खबर स्थानीय मुखिया के द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई जिसके बाद पुलिस रात में ही पूछताछ कर चली गई। वहीं, सुबह में गृहस्वामी ने सकरी थाना में आवेदन देकर हथियार के बल पर 12 लाख की डकैती करने की शिकायत की है।

वहीं, इस घटना के बाद शनिवार को एसडीपीओ कामनी बाला ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर कर गृहस्वामी से पूछ-ताछ कर अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं, सदर एसडीपीओ कामिनी बाला ने बताया कि घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर सभी बिन्दुओं की जांच की गई है। घटनास्थल से फिलहाल कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। थानाध्यक्ष को अपराधियों को जल्द से पकड़ने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। एसएचओ अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है लेकिन अपराधियों का सुराग नहीं मिल सका है। जल्द ही मामले का उद्भेदन कर दिया जाएगा।

घटना का टाइमलाइन
रात 1:50 बजे : गेट ताेड़कर अपराधी अंदर घुसे
रात 2:00 से 2:20 तक : लूट की घटना को आधे घंटे तक अंजाम दिया गया
रात 2:30 बजे : सभी अपराधी गेट से निकल कर रेलवे लाइन की ओर भाग निकले।
रात 2:35 बजे : परिजनों ने गांव के मुखिया को इसकी सूचना दी।
रात 2:50 बजे : जांच के लिए घटनास्थल पर पुलिस पहुंची और छानबीन की।

