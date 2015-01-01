पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्ते का खून:200 रुपए के लिए विवाद हाेने पर पति ने पत्नी काे पीटकर मार डाला, शव को छिपाने का किया प्रयास

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • भगता का मामला : लोगों द्वारा सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने हत्याराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल

सिर्फ दो सौ रुपए के लिए पत्नी को लाठी डंडे से पीट-पीटकर मौत की नींद सुला देने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। घटना भेजा थाना अंतर्गत कोसी दियारा क्षेत्र के भगता गांव की है। यहां गुरुवार की शाम पृथ्वी चौपाल ने अपनी पत्नी 44 वर्षीय संझा देवी से 200 रुपए की मांग की। इस पर पत्नी ने कहा कि पैसा घरेलू कार्य में खर्च हाे गया है। इसी बात पर पति मानने को तैयार नहीं हुआ और विवाद शुरू हो गया। विवाद हाेने पर अाक्राेशित पति ने लाठी-डंडे से पीट-पीट कर पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। हत्या करने के बाद पृथ्वी चौपाल द्वारा घर में गड्ढा खोदकर पत्नी के शव को छिपाने की कोशिश की जा रही थी जिसकी सूचना स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई। जानकारी मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया तथा हत्यारोपी पृथ्वी चौपाल को शुक्रवार को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।

पृथ्वी चौपाल और संझा ने किया था प्रेम विवाह
भगता गांव के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पृथ्वी चौपाल ने अपने गांव की ही लड़की संझा कुमारी के साथ लगभग 30 वर्ष पहले प्रेम विवाह किया था। शुरुआती दाम्पत्य जीवन सुखमय बीत रहा था। इधर कुछ वर्षों से पृथ्वी चौपाल को नशे की लत लगने के बाद परिवार में कलह होना दिनचर्या बन गई थी। पृथ्वी काे 5 बेटी और 2 बेटे हैं जिसमें तीन बेटी अाैर एक बेटा शादीशुदा है। पृथ्वी चौपाल आटा चक्की मशीन अाैर थ्रेसर चलाकर अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण करता था।

