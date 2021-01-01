पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:दांतों की सफाई नहीं होने से होती है बीमारी : डाॅ. महारानी

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल के दंत विभाग विभाग में मरीजों की सुविधाएं देने को लेकर कई प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जनवरी से लेकर 31 दिसबर 2020 तक जिले में दंत विभाग में 2334 मरीज पहुंचे जिसमें से 314 मरीजों का दांत निकाला गया। वहीं, कोरोना के शुरुआती दौर में भी गंभीर मरीजों का दांत निकाला गया। उक्त जानकारी दंत विभाग की चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. महारानी कुमारी ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि दांत सेहत और सुंदरता का दर्पण हैं। दांतों की सफाई नहीं करने से 90 प्रतिशत बीमारियां होती है।

दांतों की प्रमुख समस्याओं में दांतों में दर्द, दांतों में धब्बे, चोट लगने से दांत टूटना, मसूरे में सूजन होना, मसूरों से खून आना शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन सारी समस्याओं से बचने के लिए हमें अपने दांतों के ओरल हाईजिन का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। बचपन से ही अभिभावकों को चाहिए कि वे अपने बच्चों में नियमित दांतों की सफाई की आदत विकसित करें। डाॅ.महारानी कुमारी ने बताया कि दांतों की समस्याओं से बचने के लिए दांतों के बीच की सफाई भी जरूरी है। टूथ पेस्ट का इस्तेमाल कम मात्रा में करें, तंबाकू का सेवन ना करें, मिठा खाने के बाद ब्रश जरूर करें और नियमित रूप से दांतों को दंत रोग विशेषज्ञ से दिखाते रहे।

