पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी जनसभा:निश्चय योजना में धांधली करने वालाें काे भेजेंगे जेल

लदनिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चिराग पासवान के साथ बाबूबरही से उम्मीदवार अमरनाथ साह।
  • लोजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने लोगों को संबोधित किया

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत खाजेडीह स्थित उच्च विधालय के मैदान में मंगलवार को बाबूबरही विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उम्मीदवार अमरनाथ प्रसाद साह के पक्ष में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए लोजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार बनी तो सात निश्चय योजना में धांधली और केंद्र की योजनाओं में घोटाला करने वाले छोटे अधिकारियों से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री तक सभी दोषियों को वह जेल भेजेंगे। इसको लेकर आपलोगों का साथ चाहिए। लदनियां के खाजेडीह पहुंचे चिराग पासवान ने विश्वास जताया कि चुनाव बाद बिहार में लोजपा और भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी। 10 नवंबर को चुनावी परिणाम से नीतीश कुमार के पैर तले जमीन खिसक जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री युवा विरोधी सोच वाले हैं। वे अगले मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में नहीं रहेंगे और भाजपा के नेतृत्व में हम भाजपा-लोजपा की सरकार बनाएंगे। समर्थकों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि यहां भी बाबूबरही विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लोजपा प्रत्याशी अमरनाथ प्रसाद साह को विजयी बनाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें