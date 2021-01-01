पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:लखनौर पैक्स भवन पर निरीक्षण के दाैरान बिफरे डीएम, धान की खरीदारी के बारे में ली जानकारी

  • लखनौर पश्चिमी पंचायत पैक्स भवन काे सील करने का दिया आदेश, धान की खरीदारी में लापरवाही करने पर गिरेगी गाज

डीएम अमित कुमार ने शुक्रवार को प्रखंड कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया। आरटीपीएस काउंटर सहित विभिन्न कार्यालयों में घूम-घूमकर कर्मियों की स्थिति के साथ स्वच्छता की जानकारी ली। प्रखंड कार्यालय के निरीक्षण के बाद बीडीओ, बीसीओ सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ वे लखनौर पैक्स भवन पर पहुंचे। पैक्स अध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार प्रसाद स्वास्थ्य कारणों से अनुपस्थित थे। सचिव राजकुमार महतो ने जानकारी दी कि उनका इलाज दरभंगा में चल रहा है। प्रखंड में पैक्स द्वारा धान खरीद की खराब स्थिति की जांच करने पहुंचे डीएम ने विभिन्न अभिलेखों को भी देखा। उन्होंने राम प्रसाद महतो, अशोक कुमार सहित कई अन्य किसानों को फोन कर धान अधिग्रहण तथा पैक्स द्वारा रुपए मिलने या नहीं मिलने की भी जानकारी प्राप्त की।

पूछने पर पता चला कि लखनौर पूर्वी पंचायत पैक्स के साथ बेंलौचा और गंगापुर पंचायत पैक्स भी टैग है। इस पंचायत को 12 लॉट तथा बेंलौचा पंचायत को 6 लॉट धान खरीद का लक्ष्य दिया गया था जिसमें अभी तक लखनौर पूर्वी पंचायत में 2 लॉट तथा बेंलौचा में एक लॉट धान की खरीद हो पाई है। शेष धान खरीदी के बारे में पूछा गया तो सचिव ने कहा कि चावल का उठाव नहीं होने के कारण नया धान किसानों से नहीं लिया गया है। सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित तिथि 21 फरवरी तक सभी किसानों से धान ले लिया जाएगा। छानबीन के क्रम में डीएम ने 103 क्विंटल धान देने वाले किसान जीवछ महतो को फोन लगाया तथा धान देने के संबंध में जानकारी ली। किसान ने कहा कि अभी तक पैक्स को धान नहीं दिया है जिस पर बीसीओ को अविलंब किसान के घर जाकर धान की स्थिति की जानकारी लेने को कहा गया।

इसके बाद डीएम लखनौर पश्चिमी पंचायत पैक्स भवन पर पहुंचे। वहां के पैक्स अध्यक्ष मनाेज कुमार झा भी गायब मिले जब अभिलेखों की जानकारी मांगी गई तो वहां किसी प्रकार का अभिलेख दिखाने वाला कोई नहीं था। लोगों ने कहा अभिलेख पैक्स अध्यक्ष खुद रखते हैं। इस पर डीएम बिफर गए और उन्होंने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को गोदाम में स्थित चावल तथा धान की वर्तमान स्थिति का आकलन कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने को कहा गया। साथ ही गोदाम को सील करते हुए सारी जानकारी देने को कहा। उनका कहना था कि धान खरीद में लापरवाही बरतने वाले सभी पैक्स पर कार्रवाई होगी।

एसडीओ ने भी धान अधिप्राप्ति की समीक्षा कर दिए निर्देश

बेनीपट्टी | एसडीओ अशोक कुमार मंडल ने शुक्रवार को बेनीपट्टी प्रखंड में विभिन्न पैक्स की धान अधिप्राप्ति की समीक्षा को लेकर निरीक्षण किया। एसडीओ ने प्रखंड के बेतौना पंचायत पैक्स और अरेर उत्तरी पंचायत पैक्स का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीओ ने बताया कि बेनीपट्टी प्रखंड की वैसी पंचायतों के पैक्स का धान अधिप्राप्ति की समीक्षा करने को लेकर निरीक्षण किया गया है जिसका पूर्व में सर्वे हुआ था। निरीक्षण के दौरान बेतौना पंचायत पैक्स में पाया गया कि यहां अब तक तीन क़िस्त में पैक्स के द्वारा धान की अधिप्राप्ति की गई है।

इसमें से एक सीएमआर अब तक बेतौना पंचायत पैक्स ने जमा किया है। वहीं, अरेर उत्तरी पंचायत पैक्स ने 2 किस्त में धान की अधिप्राप्ति की है जिसमें से एक सीएमआर अरेर उत्तरी ने अब तक जमा किया है। फलतः पैक्सों को यह निर्देशित किया गया कि सीएमआर जमा करने की जो धीमी प्रक्रिया है उसमें अविलंब पैक्स अध्यक्ष व प्रबंधक तेजी लावें। एसडीओ ने बताया कि पैक्सों को यह निर्देशित किया गया कि जो भी इच्छुक किसान धान की बिक्री करना चाहते हैं, हर हाल में उनसे धान का क्रय करें और उन्हें उनका निर्धारित मूल्य दें।

साथ ही धान अधिप्राप्ति के लक्ष्य को पार करते हुए जितने तक किसान धान की बिक्री करें, उतने तक उनसे धान का क्रय करें। पैक्सों के निरीक्षण के पश्चात एसडीओ ने उस क्षेत्र के किसानों से भी बातचीत कर यह जानकारी ली कि उनके पैक्स में धान बिक्री करने में उन्हें कोई परेशानी होती है कि नहीं। सरकार के द्वारा निर्धारित मूल्य उन्हें मिलता है या नहीं। कई किसानों ने एसडीओ को बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति में पैक्स से अब तक कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई है और निर्धारित मूल्य में भी कोई परेशानी नहीं है। अंत में एसडीओ मंडल ने पैक्स को किसानों से अपने क्रय प्रकिया को चालू रखने और निर्धारित मूल्य किसानों को देने का निर्देश दिया।

