निर्देश:मीडिया प्रबंधन कोषांग का निरीक्षण कर दिए निर्देश

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • सोशल मीडिया पर फाॅलो करते रहने को कहा गया

चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारी को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। द्वितीय चरण में चार विधानसभा सीट के लिए (मधुबनी, राजनगर, झंझारपुर व फुलपरास) 03 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। वहां के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी द्वारा मतदानकर्मियों यथा पीसीसीपी, सेक्टर पदाधिकारी, पीठासीन पदाधिकारी पी 1, पी 2 को स्वयं प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है। साथ ही भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जिले में प्रतिनियुक्त प्रेक्षकों के द्वारा विभिन्न मतदान केन्द्रों व कोषांगो का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। जिले में द्वितीय चरण के निर्वाचन के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में सहयोग के लिए गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा अर्धसैनिक बलों के 65 कंपनियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

बुधवार को सामान्य चुनाव प्रेक्षक विगनेश्वरी द्वारा एमसीएमसी, मीडिया प्रबंधन कोषांग का निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया गया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान शुरू होने से लेकर देर रात तक अलग-अलग मुख्य चैनलों और मतदान केन्द्रों से प्रसारित हो रहे वेव कास्टिंग का लगातार अवलोकन करते रहंेगे। उन्होंने चैनलों की जानकारी प्राप्त की। उसके बाद प्रिंट मीडिया के तहत प्राप्त समाचार पत्रों का अवलोकन कर पेपर कटिंग व गार्ड फाईल का अवलोकन किया।े

