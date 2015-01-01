पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयाेजन:टीबी का लक्षण पाए जाने पर बलगम जांच की व्यवस्था करने का दिया निर्देश

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले को यक्ष्मा मुक्त बनाने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में हुई समीक्षा बैठक

जिले को यक्ष्मा मुक्त बनाने के लिए सदर अस्पताल के सभागार में सोमवार को एनटीईपी (नेशनल ट्यूबक्यूलोसिस एलिमेशन कार्यक्रम) के अंतर्गत टीबी संबंधित प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट, मरीजों का उपचार तथा कितने मरीजों को निश्चय पोषण योजना के तहत लाभ दिया गया, को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। डॉ. आर. के सिंह ने कहा कि टीबी पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण और उन्मूलन के लिए सरकार ने एक नई योजना लागू की है। इसका उद्देश्य क्षय रोग से मुक्ति पाना है। नई योजना के तहत सारथी के तौर पर निश्चय पोर्टल बनाया गया है। इसके माध्यम से प्रशासनिक स्तर पर ऑनलाइन निगरानी की जा रही है। पोर्टल के माध्यम से टीबी मरीजों और उनके इलाज से संबंधित सूचनाएं और इलाज से स्वास्थ्य में सुधार की जानकारियां दर्ज हो रही हैं ।  प्रतिदिन पोर्टल अपडेट किया जा रहा है। इसमें सुझाव और शिकायत को लेकर भी सुविधाएं दी गई हैं। जिले में जनवरी से लेकर 6 नवंबर तक 1782 यक्ष्मा रोगियों की पहचान की गई है। वहीं अक्टूबर माह में 214 नए यक्ष्मा रोगियों की पहचान की गई जिसमें 105 मरीजों की पहचान सरकारी अस्पतालों में तथा 109 मरीजों की पहचान प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के द्वारा की गई है। एमडीआर-टीबी हो सकता है गंभीर एमडीआर-टीबी होने पर सामान्य टीबी की कई दवाएं एक साथ प्रतिरोधी हो जाती हैं। टीबी की दवाओं का सही से कोर्स नहीं करने एवं बिना चिकित्सक की सलाह पर टीबी की दवाएं खाने से ही सामान्यता एमडीआर-टीबी होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। टीबी के मरीजों को उचित खुराक उपलब्ध कराने के लिए केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से निक्षय पोषण योजना चलायी गयी है। जिसमें टीबी के मरीजों को उचित पोषण के लिए 500 रुपये प्रत्येक महीने दिए जाते हैं। यह राशि उनके खाते में सीधे पहुंचती है। सरकार की मंशा है कि टीबी के मरीजों में 2025 तक 90 प्रतिशत की कमी लायी जा सके। मौके पर अनिल कुमार, सत्यनारायण, लैब टेक्निशियन, एसटीएस, एसटीएलएस सम्मिलित हुए। अध्यक्षता संचारी रोग सह जिला यक्ष्मा पदाधिकारी डॉ. आर. के सिंह ने की।

निजी संस्थाओं ने 117 मरीजों को किया चिह्नित
जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग को दो संस्थाएं टीबी कार्यक्रम के संबंधित सहयोग कर रही है जिसमें वर्ल्ड विजन इंडिया तथा चाय संस्था के द्वारा विगत 3 माह में मधुबनी शहर तथा पंडौल ब्लॉक के निजी क्लीनिक से 117 मरीजों को चिन्हित किया गया तथा मरीजों को निश्चय योजना का लाभ तथा उपचार के लिए सरकारी अस्पतालों में रेफर किया गया। सीडीओ डॉ आर. के. सिंह ने कहा कि यक्ष्मा रोग एक जटिल रोग है। इसे जल्द से जल्द पहचान कर इलाज शुरु किया जाना चाहिए, ताकि दूसरों व्यक्तियों में यह संक्रमित बीमारी न पहुंचे। वहीं बैठक के दौरान सभी एसटीएस को यह भी निर्देश दिया कि यक्ष्मा रोग की पहचान होते ही एसटीएस उसके घर का भ्रमण जरूर करें। गृह भ्रमण के दौरान छह वर्ष तक की उम्र के बच्चों को जेएनएच की गोली देना सुनिश्चित करें। वहीं अगर गृह भ्रमण के दौरान उनके घर के किसी व्यक्ति में भी टीबी के लक्षण पाए जाते हैं तो शीघ्र ही उनके बलगम जांच की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाय।

