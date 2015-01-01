पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पटाखा दुकान और गोदामाें की जांच कर नियम का पालन करने को कहा

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • नियम के विरुद्ध दुकान खोलने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

शहर में बुधवार को पटाखा के दुकानों व गोदामों में अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद की ओर से जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने दुकानदारों को पटाखा दुकान खोलने व बेचने को लेकर पूरी सर्तकता बरतने का निर्देश दिया। पटाखा दुकानदारों को निर्देश देते हुए पंचानंद ने कहा कि पटाखा विस्फोटक पदार्थ है। इसका भंडारण व दुकान चलाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमती की सख्त जरूरत है। साथ ही दुकान व भंडारण के लिए लाइसेंस होना जरूरी है।

जिनके पास जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लाइसेंस निर्गत है, उनको भी पूरी सर्तकता के साथ नियम का कानून का पालन करना हाेगा। अगर जांच के दौरान दुकानदार की ओर से नियम के पालन व सर्तकता में कमी देखी जाएगी ताे दुकान व गोदाम के सभी पटाखाें को जब्त कर दुकान सील करने के साथ ही वैसे दुकानदारों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद ने दुकानदारों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि हर हाल में दुकान के पास दो बड़े ड्राम में पानी व 10 बोरी बालू रखना अनिवार्य है।

इसके साथ ही गाेदाम में 50 बोरी बालू व 15 से 20 बड़े ड्राम में पानी के साथ आग बुझाने के लिए अग्निशामक यंत्र का होना अनिवार्य है। अगर दुकान में पानी व बालू का भंडारण नहीं किया जाता है तो एक छोटी सी भी भूल बड़ी घटना का रूप ले सकती है। इससें बचाव को लेकर इन नियमों का पालन अनिवार्य है। बुधवार को शहर के दुकानो में अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी पंचानंद व उनकी टीम सतर्कता अभियान चलाने के साथ ही दुकान व गोदाम का जांच की। पंचानंद ने कहा कि यह अभियान अब प्रत्येक दिन चलाया जाएगा।

