अनियमितता:नल जल याेजना के क्रियान्वयन में बरती जा रही है अनियमितता

मधुबनी5 घंटे पहले
  • नियमित रूप से पानी की अापूर्ति भी नहीं हाे रही है

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सरौती पंचायत में मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत हर-घर नल का जल पंहुचाने की योजना फ्लॉप साबित हो रही है। आधे-अधूरे कार्य लोगों का मुंह चिढ़ा रहे हंै। योजना के क्रियान्वयन में व्यापक पैमाने पर अनियमितता बरतने की बात बताई जा रही है। इसको लेकर पूर्व सरपंच सह प्रखंड जदयू अध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र कुमार मंडल बीडीओ से लेकर डीएम तक को आवेदन देकर कई बार जांच की मांग कर चुके है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

बता दें कि सरकार की इस महत्वकांक्षी योजना को अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए वार्ड क्रियान्वयन व प्रबंध समिति के माध्यम से कार्य कराया जाना है। लेकिन मुखिया, वार्ड सदस्य व सरकारी कर्मियों की मिलीभगत से परोक्ष रूप से ठेकेदार के माध्यम से कार्य कराया जा रहा है। ठेकेदार अधिक मुनाफा कमाने के चक्कर में प्राक्कलन की अनदेखी कर घटिया पाइप, टोटी व मोटर सहित अन्य सामग्री का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि ठेकेदार शुद्ध पेयजल के नाम पर जो बोरिंग लगा रहे है, उसकी गहराई दो से ढाई सौ फीट तक ही है। जबकि प्राक्कलन के अनुसार बोरिंग की गहराई कम से कम एक सौ मीटर यानी साढ़े तीन सौ फीट होनी चाहिए। प्राक्कलन के अनुरूप ना तो आईएसआई मार्का वाली पाइप लगाई जा रही है ना ही मोटर।

बता दें कि सबमर्सिबल बोरिंग में मोटर को पाइप के साथ जमीन के नीचे डाला जाता है। गैरमानक वाली कंपनी का मोटर रहने से जल्दी खराब होने की संभावना रहती है। एक बार मोटर खराब हुई तो पूरा सिस्टम फेल हो सकता है। ऐसे में सरकार के लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए खर्च होने के बाद भी लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल मिलने में परेशानी हो सकती है। पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर- 6 व 11 में नल जल योजना का कार्य पूरा भी कर लिया गया है। लेकिन नियमित पानी की आपूर्ति अभी भी नहीं होती है। इससे शुद्ध पेयजल की आपूर्ति एक सपना बनकर रह गया है। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सम्राठ जीत ने बताया कि अगर इस मामले में शिकायत मिलती है तो जांच कराकर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

