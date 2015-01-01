पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:खुटौना बाजार में एक घंटे से ऊपर लगा रहा जाम, लोगों काे झेलनी पड़ी परेशानी

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीओ ने कहा- उच्च अधिकारी काे पूरे मामले से कराया जाएगा अवगत

प्रखंड बाजार में जाम की समस्या गंभीर है। वाहनों के पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण मुख्य बाजार, बरैल चौक पर हमेशा जाम की समस्या से लोगों को फजीहत झेलनी पड़ रही है। सड़क किनारे बैंक, दुकान आदि के निकट वाहन खड़ा रहने की वजह से मुख्य सड़क पर घंटों जाम लगा रहता है। सड़क पर वाहन चालकों के द्वारा नियम का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है जिससे जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न होती है। प्रखंड कार्यालय व बाजार में रोज सैकड़ों लोग इसी तरह की परेशानी से जूझते हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा कि प्रखंड बाजार की सड़कों पर गाड़ी पार्क करने से स्थिति और गंभीर बन जाती है। सीओ प्रभात नारायण लाभ ने कहा कि जाम की समस्या गंभीर है। मामले से उच्च अधिकारी को अवगत कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें