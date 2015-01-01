पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई तेज:नियंत्रित करने के लिए सीएम को लिखा पत्र

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
बिहार में महंगाई काफी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। दलित, महादलित, अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति, पिछड़ा, अतिपिछड़ा, सवर्ण, मजदूर, दैनिक वेतनभोगी, मध्यमवर्गीय लोग आलू, प्याज, दाल, तेल और मसालों की रोज बढ़ती कीमतों से त्रस्त हैं।

इन खाद्य पदार्थों की ऊंची कीमतों के कारण लोगों की रसोई से ये चीजें धीरे-धीरे गायब हो रही हैं। इन आवश्यक पदार्थों के सेवन से लोग वंचित हो रहे हैं। उक्त बातें वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता सह कांग्रेस विधि प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष ऋषिदेव सिंह ने कहीं।

उन्होंने इस संबंध में बिहार के सीएम को एक पत्र लिखकर जल्द से जल्द लोगों की समस्या दूर करने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब पेट के लिए सरकार काम नहीं करेगी तो राज्य की जनता को लगातार परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

वहीं इस संबंध में पूर्व जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ज्योति रमण झा ने बताया है कि आज के समय में बिहार के लोगों के सामने जीवन की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। जबकि दूसरी ओर नेताओं की बढ़ती संपत्तियां, वेतन की मोटी रकम, ऊपर की कमाई, भ्रष्टाचारियों की संख्या में वृद्धि आदि इस समस्या इस स्थिति को और अधिक बढ़ा रही है।

इस महासंकट से शीघ्र निजात दिलाने की आवश्यकता है। लेकिन सरकार की ओर से इस दिशा में कोई काम ही नहीं किया जा रहा है जिसका खामियाजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

