आवेदन देने का कार्य प्रारंभ:मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण के लिए प्रकाशित की सूची, 10 विस क्षेत्र में 170 मूल मतदान केंद्रों की वृद्धि हुई

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को जिले के सभी प्रखंड मुख्यालय, अनुमंडल कार्यालय व जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय पर मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण के लिए सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया गया है। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने अथवा संशोधन के लिए बुधवार से आवेदन देने का कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया।

नाम जोड़ने के लिए फॉर्म 6, नाम हटाने के लिए फॉर्म 7, सुधार के लिए फॉर्म 8 व संबंधित विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान केंद्र बदलने के लिए फॉर्म 8(क) भरकर देना होगा। साथ ही जिन मतदाताओं का मतदाता पंजी में फ़ोटो नहीं जुड़ सका है अथवा फ़ोटो में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी है।

वे भी बुधवार से इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस कार्य की समाप्ति 15 फ़रवरी 2021 को होनी है। इस तिथि को ही मतदाता सूची का भी प्रकाशन किया जाना है। विभागीय स्तर पर इस कार्य के लिए तैयारी प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।

उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि कार्य को पूर्ण किए जाने के लिए तैयारी की जा रही है। आज मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी बीएलओ को निदेशित किया जा चुका है। प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसम्बर को होगा। साथ ही दावा आपत्ति 11 जनवरी तक दर्ज किया जा सकेगा।

27 दिसंबर व 10 जनवरी को इसके लिए विशेष कैंप लगाया जाएगा। दावे आपत्ति का निराकरण 1 फरवरी 2021 को किया जाएगा। अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी 11 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 फरवरी को होगा। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने का कार्य 1 जनवरी को अहर्ता तिथि मानकर किया जाएगा।

